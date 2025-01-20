CALIDA Autumn/Winter 2025 Men’s Collection

Inspired by the captivating beauty of nature, the autumn/winter 2025 men’s collection takes you on a journey through stunning mountain and valley landscapes – from wild ferns and deep forests to imposing glaciers and the Northern Lights – brought to life by a profusion of prints and ingenious colourways. Authentic, high-quality textures are created with natural fibres and paired with versatile, refreshing shades to give the collection an aesthetic that chimes perfectly with the ‘naturecore’ trend.

True to its core values of quality and comfort, CALIDA once more emphasises high-quality, feel-good materials in its autumn/winter 2025 collection. The focus is on cotton interlock, heavyweight cotton interlock, pure cotton, organic cotton, swiss+cotton, TENCEL™ modal, TENCEL™ lyocell, mulesing�free merino wool and silk – soft fabrics that can be combined in any number of ways and bring warmth, cosiness and a sense of calm to every moment of the day.

Credits: Calida

The colour palette plays with intense ‘new darks’ like Dark Sapphire, Dark Glen, Deep Petrol, Nightshade and Barbera, inspired by vast forests, wild ferns and deep berry reds that suggest both mystery and warmth. The palette is complemented by the bracing blues of the endless night sky, deep waters and icy glaciers, exuding effortless style and cosmic energy. The colour concept is completed by warm twilight shades that capture the diffuse light between day and night and lend the collection a mystical yet cosy feel, alongside classic black and earthy tones such as Glazed Ginger.

In keeping with the cooler weather and the arrival of the festive season at the end of the collection, the materials and colours step up a notch as the season progresses, culminating in the atmospheric ‘Elegant Christmas’ and the festive ‘Traditional Winter Charm’, with something for all the family.

In addition to the classic colour updates to the popular Grafic Cotton, Prints, Balanced Day, Focus and Natural Benefit lines, the popular basic daywear Wool&Silk line will see the first seasonal colour update. Together with the new basic Natural Cooling line, which boasts a sporty cut and refreshing TENCEL™ lyocell/elastane fabric, the new pieces answer the call for breathable, moisture-regulating products and underline the importance of functional underwear.

Credits: Calida

The mix&match options are now even more versatile, with seasonal colour updates to lines like Remix Sleep Free, Remix Sleep Leisure, Remix Sleep Weekend and Remix Sleep Holiday, not to mention the newly designed Remix Basic Sleep line. In an array of fabrics and colours, this line caters to the entry-level, medium and premium price segments.

The sleepwear range is constantly evolving, with a fresh take on bestsellers like Relax Imprint, Relax Streamline and Relax Silk. With fresh new sleepwear basics and the first seasonal colour updates for DEEPSLEEPWEAR BALANCING and DEEPSLEEPWEAR WARMING, the range promises optimum comfort for every type of sleeper all year round, across all delivery drops.