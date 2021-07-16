CALIDA: Menswear Collection SS22

The CALIDA Spring/Summer 2022 collection is all about masculine blue, red and green shades, fresh spring colours and intricate details. Styles that highlight CALIDA’s love of nature and all kinds of innovations, such as the Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM biodegradable sweat styles from 100% NATURE LOUNGE. Whether masculine, colourful, subtle or timeless – the Spring/Summer 2022 collection has something for everyone. The daywear, sleepwear and loungewear styles stand out with minimalist prints and bright, fresh colours that convey the light and bright feeling of the first half of the year. With the expansion of the 100% NATURE collection, CALIDA isn’t just protecting the environment – it’s protecting sensitive skin with natural fabrics and once again leading the charge when it comes to sustainability.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collection is split into four delivery dates, inspires strong spring feelings and takes the core values of sustainability, quality and comfort to the next level. The new collection combines current trends with sustainability, featuring positive colours, masculine designs in the daywear, summery minimalist prints in the sleepwear and stylish colours and designs in the loungewear. An increasing number of styles have also been awarded the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® certificate and the 100% NATURE collection is also playing a more important role this upcoming season and is being expanded. The women’s collection also features new loungewear styles made with sweat fabric in summery colour combinations. (see separate press release).

The boundaries between sleepwear, loungewear and daywear are becoming increasingly blurred. CALIDA has created a wide range of styles that are ideal as underwear or as outerwear for day-to-day life or relaxing at home. This season is all about mix and match! As a result, CALIDA also offers retailers plenty of appealing options for cross-selling and presentation.

100% NATURE – Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM

A variety of new styles are being added to the 100% NATURE line for the SS22 collection. With the Cradle to Cradle CertifiedTM sweat set, which appears with new highlight colours and comfortable fits, the loungewear and homewear segment once again takes centre stage. Additional highlights in the 100% NATURE menswear line are the expressive colour update dark sapphire in the Basic daywear category and the comfortable and versatile 100% NATURE LOUNGE range, which offers a variety of mix-and-match options thanks to the set system. There are also fresh new updates in the form of new prints, colour combinations and designs in the daywear and sleepwear ranges. All 100% biodegradable. Every fibre. Every colour. Every button. The 100% NATURE collection consists of daywear, sleepwear and loungewear that’s 100% natural – and 100% of it will return to nature. For 100% quality that lasts for many years – and lives on afterwards as a nutrient for raw materials that will grow as a result and be used as the basis for new clothing. The ideal cycle. Born in Switzerland.

Man Basics

The Basic lines have received masculine colour and design updates and are made using top- quality materials. The major highlight of the Basics lines is the expansion of the 100% NATURE line with the business shirt in sophisticated dark sapphire and clean star white. With a deep V-neck, fine clean-cut hems and lined underarm area that prevents sweat marks from appearing on the shirt, it offers perfect functionality.

The 100% NATURE collection presents various pieces in blue and grey shades that are ideal for mixing and matching and stand out with intricate details such as different colour contrasts on the drawstring and pocket seams. In the Cotton Code line, basic colours are joined by graphic stripes.

Man Daywear

The daywear has a spring feel thanks to tasteful details that also highlight its masculinity. Summery shades of blue, earthy desert tones and natural greens and olives recur in the styles across the four delivery dates. One daywear highlight is the SEAWEED MICRO line in TENCELTM SeaCellTM fabric. The fibres are made from plant-based cellulose combined with seaweed sustainably harvested from Nordic fjords. The ultra-soft material has a temperature- regulating effect and skin-regenerating qualities, making it suitable for people with allergies, too.

Man Sleepwear

In the sleepwear range, RELAX IMPRINT in sargasso blue and RELAX CHOICE in sisal brown are amid the highlights. With a balanced price structure and different quality fabrics ranging from traditional cotton to high-quality Swiss cotton, it covers all the needs and requirements of different target groups. A range of materials and masculine prints combined with subtle details create modern pyjama lines with a lot of variety.

Man Loungewear

The mix-and-match line is split into a REMIX Sleep segment with individual pieces that are primarily worn at home and to bed. Meanwhile, REMIX Lounge offers slightly thicker material. This means the pieces can be combined to make the perfect lounge outfit for at home or out and about in your leisure time. With classic polo shirts and sweat pullovers, matching hoodie jackets and elegant business blazers, casual shorts, Bermuda shorts and sporty jogging pants, the range has the right loungewear look for everyone. For instance, you can put together the perfect look for summery beach strolls with a bright polo shirt, Bermuda shorts and a jacket from REMIX Lounge. The REMIX Sleep lines feature harmonious colour updates and a wide variety of prints creating a positive, feelgood mood. In men’s styles, the creations range from decorative, floral and nature-inspired prints to graphic patterns and stripes from different cultures. Of course, the REMIX Sleep and REMIX Lounge lines are perfect for mixing and matching.

Delivery of the CALIDA Spring/Summer 2022 collection starts on 3 January 2022.