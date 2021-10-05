Camouflage Couture Tennis Court SS22

Keep smiling with CC

CC is not just a style – it is a point of view on life.

Game, Set, Match with CC!

Tennis has taken its own form in fashion like no other sports have ever done. Casual, sporty, elegant looks suitable for everything from an eleven o'clock tennis lesson to a relaxing afternoon on the yacht.

The unique CC Smiley shows up in new tennis graphics on shirts and hoodies. The collection includes tennis-inspired dresses, skirts as well as a new sweat collection and CC's popular knitwear in the trendy colors white, panne, baby blue, light green, and beige.

Image: Camouflage Couture

Philosophy

JOY OF LIFE is at the heart of CC. We believe in positivity and express this daily through our trademark smiley. Our philosophy is to create high quality fashion at fair prices that is wearable for everyone. The focus is on cohesion.

Camouflage Couture's mission is to express its creativity through a loud, unique and strong product and is taking the next step forward in 2021, while staying true to its positive identity.

Image: Camouflage Couture

About

The fashion label Camouflage Couture (CC for short) was purchased by Munich-based entrepreneur Matthias Schröder in 2020 and has since become an integral part of his District No1 GmbH, which was founded in 2019.

Matthias Schröder already runs the fashion label "Deux Visions" together with designer Simona Crocamo “Deux Visions“.

Image: Camouflage Couture