Canada Goose: Crafting Canadian luxury with a sustainable edge

Canada Goose stands as a hallmark of Canadian manufacturing, embodying a tradition of functionality, innovation, and peerless craftsmanship since its beginning in 1957. Known for its durable and high-quality products, the brand is a proud proponent of Canadian craftsmanship.

Commitment to Canadian roots

Central to Canada Goose's identity is its unwavering dedication to Canadian manufacturing. This commitment is evident in every aspect of production, from the meticulous cuts to the precise stitching, all guided by decades of expertise. All core down-filled products are proudly made in Canada, showcasing the brand's loyalty to its roots and its promise of quality.

Global manufacturing with transparency

As Canada Goose has evolved, it has expanded its manufacturing to include global partners who align with its ethos. These partners, selected for their shared values and dedication to craftsmanship, operate under the rigorous standards of Canada Goose's Supplier Code of Conduct. This global expansion is marked by a commitment to transparency about the production processes and locations.

Over six decades of innovation and heritage

The brand's long-standing heritage is best exemplified by the Snow Mantra, an iconic piece in the Canada Goose collection. Initially designed for workers in the Canadian Arctic, it symbolises the brand’s dedication to performance and durability. Every product from Canada Goose is infused with elements of the Snow Mantra's design, ensuring functionality in the most challenging conditions.

Sustainable and circular design philosophy

Canada Goose's approach to design prioritises sustainability and longevity. Embracing a circular economy model, the brand has implemented the Resource Centre Program, which redistributes excess materials to communities in Northern Canada. Moreover, the brand's warranty and repair program significantly extends the life of its products. In a stride toward environmental responsibility, Canada Goose launched 'Generations' in 2023, a recommerce platform for trading and purchasing pre-loved items, keeping quality apparel in use for longer.

Through a legacy spanning over 65 years, Canada Goose continues to exemplify outstanding Canadian craftsmanship, maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices in the fashion industry.