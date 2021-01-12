Canada Goose Launches Sustainable Parka

CANADA GOOSE SETS NEW STANDARD OF SUSTAINABLE OUTERWEAR WITH LAUNCH OF “STANDARD EXPEDITION PARKA”

Purpose-driven and carbon neutral parka is the ultimate expression of the brand’s HUMANATURE platform, promising to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.

This winter, Canada Goose continues to build upon its Sustainable Impact Strategy and HUMANATURE platform with the launch of its most sustainable parka to date: The Standard Expedition Parka. This brand-new style, inspired by the iconic Expedition Parka, encapsulates the brand’s heritage, renowned functionality and epitomizes sustainable innovation.

With its lifetime warranty, dedication to manufacturing best-in-class products with only the finest materials and making its core products in Canada, Canada Goose has kept sustainability at the forefront throughout the past six decades. Canada Goose is driven by constant innovation for the betterment of both its consumers and the planet. This product endeavour is a significant leap forward for the lifestyle brand, helping to set the standard for the future of outerwear. This is only the beginning of its sustainable apparel journey.

Canada Goose transformed its legacy Arctic Tech® fabric for this piece; preserving the same performance qualities and characteristics with the creation of a Recycled Organic Arctic Tech fabric, a unique blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton. The outer shell is also made of 100 per cent recycled nylon, derived from the brand’s Feather-Light Ripstop fabric. This Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop is designed to protect from high winds, rain and snow with its water-repellent finish.

The griege colourway is a result of limited chemical use with the undyed fabrics. The down is also 100 per cent responsibly sourced. These fabrics and materials impacted the Standard’s footprint. The parka generates 30 per cent less carbon and utilizes 65 per cent less water, compared to the in-line Expedition Parka.

The Standard is also the first-ever Canada Goose parka to feature reclaimed fur on its adjustable hood. In its 2019 Sustainability Report, the brand announced the introduction of reclaimed fur into its supply chain, committing to ending the purchasing of new fur and beginning to manufacture with the material as of 2022. Using reclaimed fur – making a sustainable material even more sustainable – on this parka in early 2021 reinforces that innovation is at Canada Goose’s core, is proof of its accelerated strategy and exemplifies how efficiently its implementing changes across the business.

The influence of this launch goes beyond the physical parka and is coming to life through retail theater and a carbon offsetting initiative. The materials used in the window and in-store display in all stores that offer the Standard Expedition Parka – from Vancouver to New York City to Shanghai – are sustainable and 100 per cent recyclable, including the use of recycled timber and paint that has less of an impact on the environment. Additionally, Canada Goose has offset the carbon emissions generated from the life cycle assessment of this parka as part of its pledge to measure, manage and mitigate its climate impact.

This product unveiling follows Canada Goose’s recent announcement of HUMANATURE, the purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. HUMANATURE is the driving force of the brand’s promise to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose keeps the planet cold through its Sustainable Impact Strategy, sustainable product pipeline, like the Standard Expedition Parka, and its philanthropic work; and keeps people warm through its celebration of people and communities across continents, mediums and industries, ranging from filmmakers, designers and visual artists. To learn more about HUMANATURE, visit the HUMANATURE page.

The Standard Expedition Parka (£1,550), available for men and women, is a regular fit and hits at mid-thigh. The classic Canada Goose features remain, including interior backpack straps, nine exterior and interior pockets to easily access the essentials and side seam zippers for range of motion and ventilation. The Standard is available starting January 7, 2021 in select Canada Goose stores globally and online at canadagoose.com.

About Canada Goose

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world’s leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.