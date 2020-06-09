Canadian Brand Releases Carbon Neutral Women’s Fashion Collection

Sustainable Fashion brand TAMGA Designs measures and offsets the carbon impact of every garment in their new ‘Freebird’ collection.

TAMGA Designs was launched in 2016 to create bold and colourful women’s fashion from the world’s best sustainable materials. A combination of bohemian designs, traceable botanic fibres and ethical production has helped TAMGA build a passionate following of customers and retailers in more than 30 countries.

The latest TAMGA collection marks the first garments that will arrive to customers fully carbon neutral, according to their co-founder Eric Dales:

“When we began to measure the emissions associated with our garments, we realized that our business model can go beyond reducing carbon emissions by choosing the lowest impact materials – we can also build in regenerative activities such as carbon offsets”.

TAMGA Designs works with Canadian research firm Green Story to create comparative life cycle analyses (LCAs) on its materials, sharing the emissions, water and energy usage of every garment they produce from raw material to finished garment. The resulting data is then used to purchase carbon offsets from the Gold Standard.

TAMGA Designs co-founder Yana Dales hopes that other businesses join TAMGA in viewing this cycle of measurement, reduction and regeneration as an investment rather than an expense:

“Fashion supply chains are incredibly opaque and difficult to read, however customers are craving a clear understanding of their impact on the world more than ever. By investing in clear environmental metrics, we’re building an honest relationship with customers that we expect to last for the long term.”

TAMGA’s FreeBird collection is inspired by the freedom of living in harmony with nature. FreeBird garments are created from EcoVero, a renewable fabric produced from sustainably grown wood pulp. Their production partners in Java, Indonesia weave and print their vibrant colours using low-impact dyes. The garments are all cut and sewn in Bali, Indonesia by workers who are paid a living wage in a safe and healthy environment.

For more information on the collection, materials and impact please visit www.tamgadesigns.com/pages/our-impact .

To browse TAMGA’s FreeBird collection: www.tamgadesigns.com/collections/freebird

About TAMGA Designs

TAMGA Designs is a Canadian women’s fashion brand that creates bold, colourful clothing from the world’s best sustainable materials. The company was started by Canadian entrepreneurs Yana and Eric Dales, who sought to create a positive example in the fashion industry after witnessing some of its challenges first hand while living and working in Asia. TAMGA has customers and retailers in more than 30 countries and is nominated for the 2020 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards (CAFA) Sustainability Award.