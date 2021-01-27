CANALI ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH CHINESE NEW GENERATION BRAND 8ON8

Italian luxury menswear brand CANALI is pleased to announce its collaboration with 8ON8, a Chinese new generation brand, for a capsule which is the first case of its kind. This collaboration is leading to a new chapter of crossover possibilities between international luxury menswear brands and Chinese fashion forces.

Li Gong, the founder and award-winning designer of 8ON8, will be invited to explore and reimagine the renowned sartorial tailored menswear world of CANALI in tune with his own aesthetic language.

“I have seen multiple collaboration projects, however, in the luxury sector I feel the potential and possibilities of Chinese designer forces are still to be fully explored” said CANALI President and CEO Stefano Canali. “We have had this idea for a long time and now with the accumulated knowledge of Li Gong and his creations, I am confident his different approach will bring new ideas to the luxury menswear world.”

“Beyond China and Italy’s different approaches to clothes, I see there is a cultural commonality rooted in how we anticipate roles of clothes in men’s lifestyle” said designer Li Gong. “This capsule will be a reflection of my personal perspective and thinking to modern luxury menswear and I am very happy for a brand as profound as CANALI to embrace a Chinese perspective.”

The capsule collection will be released in Fall/Winter 2021 and will include ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes.

