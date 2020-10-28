Caravana Americana returned for a digital edition

Caravana Americana, the iconic made-in-Latin-America design trade-show, continues its mission of promoting Latin design. After it’s first event in July, Caravana happened again as a completely digital event that mainly took place on their website and their social media. The event took place from October 10th - 18th.

Caravana Americana curates young brands of designers who are in contact with ancestral traditions and who are part of a global culture, the result of their collections is fresh, vibrant and different. During this edition, the trade-show assembled hand-made objects, traditional techniques on contemporary designs, and great quality products in the categories of fashion, jewelry, home objects and textiles.

Caravana partnered with Brandboom, a web application that streamlines the wholesale experience, to connect designers with retailers. Buyers can find all the brands’ line-sheets in one place, at the Caravana digital showroom which can be reached through their website.

Caravana Americana operates not only as a trade-show, during its physical events, it also caters to the general public, so in its digital version, all brands were encouraged to run live streaming sales through Instagram. These LIVE SALES happened throughought the week and most successfully during the week-end.

An ephemeral online shop, Caravana Market, was another component of the retail experience, which was launched during the event. Caravana’s e-shop offers a curated selection of unique pieces or capsule collections by the designers.

CARAVANA AMERICANA also hosted the Caravana Talks, specialized webinars held by experts of the design and fashion industry. Important topics such as budget allocation for digital marketing, the basics for a good branding strategy, import/export and fashion tech, were held via ZOOM and streamed live on Facebook.

Elizabeth Salim talked about sustainability and innovation, Ana Fernanda Montiel gave key information regarding exports, while Juan Carlos Morales explained how to invest on Digital Marketing and Andy Butler shared the basics for a good branding.

Caravana Americana has created a YouTube channel to boost its conversation on the contemporary Latin design scene. This channel hosts great videos about participating brands’ production processes and about the designers’ passions. It is a great place to grasp the creative Latin American culture.

Caravana Americana is part of the LAGO group. Their mission is to promote Latin American design by creating unique commercial experiences. To sustain this vision, the creators of Lago, Regina Barrios and Alessandro Cerutti have managed the following projects for the past 6 years:

LAGO: A flagship store in the heart of Mexico City where they showcase great design from across Latin America. Avenida Masaryk 310, in Mexico City.

Mercado Escondido: A designers’ market for young Mexican brands held every two weeks in a hidden alley in the neighborhood of Polanco. Julio Verne 102, in Mexico City.

Caravana Americana: A hybrid fair where professional buyers and the general public gather to discover Latin American designers during three seasons (spring-summer, resort and autumn-winter), in Mexico City.

Author: Caravana Americana

Photo Credit: Caravana Americana