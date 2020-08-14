CASABLANCA Launches First Womenswear Collection, Exclusively with NET-A-PORTER

LONDON, AUGUST 2020 - Casablanca introduces the first womenswear collection with a capsule exclusively available at NET-A-PORTER. The fifteen-piece capsule boasts completely new pieces designed with the Casablanca woman in mind, complimented by recognised #CasaWay classics cut to the female form in new fabrics and prints unique to the range.

“There has always been strong feminine sensibility running through the Casablanca DNA, so launching a dedicated womenswear collection makes total sense for us. When I designed this collection I had an intelligent, visionary woman in mind – her femininity is her strength, but she can embrace the beauty of the masculine too.”

For this capsule, Casablanca’s draws inspiration from the boundless beauty of Lake Garda: a view from a waterside Italian sanctuary, surrounded by rich green gardens & flanked by snowcapped mountains. A serene lake glistening in the sun. White roman architecture that beholds glory of women of great power and elegance.

In signature style, Casablanca encapsulates the blend of nature and architecture in an idyllic setting, through silk shirts and robing with delicate hand-painted prints, taking you on a journey through a rich pantone of soft pinks, greens and whites with accents of the iconic Casablanca orange.

Feminine reimaginings of the Casablanca Tennis Club run through the collection in the lightweight sweaters and polo, reminiscent of 1970s in a slim cut and wide collar, and the track suit with wide leg pants, all in a plush cashmere. The tailoring is a graceful nod to Tajer’s affinity with the era, the jacket boasting structured shoulders and elegant peak lapels, complete with high-waisted front pleat trousers that have become synonymous with the Casablanca aesthetic.

Casablanca introduces a companion in its Dalmatian, the most elegant of companions. Effortlessly stylish, she carries two important shades of this colour palette. She is our guide and prevails across the collection. For the womenswear, the Dalmatian print lives beyond the silk shirt in the form of a rich rosa t-shirt and cropped denim jacket, with matching straight cut jeans.

#CasaWay

For media enquiries, please contact:



Michael Dale, Purple (London) Michael.dale@purplepr.com



Jocelyn Mak, Purple (New York) Jocelyn.mak@purplepr.com



Amy Choi, Purple (New York) Amy.choi@purplepr.com

Casablanca comes to life in a palette that simultaneously evokes the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros and the sunbaked terracotta of North Africa; accented with fresh tennis whites and pops of pastel. Sportswear inspired silhouettes are refined but relaxed, and presented in crisp cotton and plush terrycloth.

Casablanca’s aesthetic is a fusion between lux and leisurewear, a perfect equilibrium of comfort and elegance. Casablanca re-interprets timeless environments of a luxurious heritage hotel suite or a crisp glass of champagne at a private country club terrace sunset. By adding a vivacity of colour keeps the brand youthful and easily inserted into a plethora of daily living.

Designed in Paris and made in Casablanca. Casablanca is a modern reimagining of the timeless apres-sport aesthetic.

Applying Neapolitan tailoring techniques to tennis inspired statement pieces. Casablanca offers pieces for wearing when the days exertions are done, but the night has not yet begun. Those magical hours, marked by their sense of ease and heady anticipation, can be the most decadent part of the day. It’s a combination that belies the rich dual heritage of Casablanca’s French-Moroccan founder, Charaf Tajer.

ABOUT NET-A-PORTER

NET-A-PORTER delivers incredible fashion for incredible women. As the world’s leading luxury etailer with the most authoritative product edit globally, the site offers the ultimate curation of fashion from the most coveted designer brands, the most exceptional assortment of fine watches and precious jewelry, and more than 200 specialist beauty brands. Our discerning edit places special emphasis on highlighting the creativity and promise of the next generation of fashion talent via the Vanguard, our program for emerging brands. Consideration for environmental and social impact increasingly shapes the product offering, and the launch of the NET SUSTAIN platform, was created to showcase brands that place sustainability at the core of their product. Uniting content and commerce to deliver an immersive and inspiring customer experience, NET-A-PORTER speaks to a global community and features a dedicated editorial vertical with PORTER, which is renowned for its award-winning content featuring a diverse range of incredible women.

NET-A-PORTER champions unparalleled customer service offering express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries including same or next-day delivery to the UK, US, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore, a seamless shopping experience across all devices, luxurious packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that is available 24/7, 365 days a year. A pioneer of personal shopping and client relations services for the digital era in 2000, NET-A-PORTER continues to innovate and strengthen its offering, with virtual styling, invitation only digital exclusives, and a world class suite of specialized offers for EIPs, (Extremely Important People), the brand’s most loyal and valuable customers.

NET-A-PORTER is a part of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group – the world leader in online luxury and fashion, comprised of multi-brand online stores NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET and YOOX as well as its Online Flagship Stores division that partners with leading luxury brands to power their own e-commerce destinations. The Group has more than 4.3 million high-spending active customers globally. As pioneers in bringing together the realms of technology and luxury, YOOX NET-A-PORTER satisfies the most discerning clientele with expertly curated products from the best luxury brands, personalised end-to-end service, the latest technology and inspiring content, all shaped by nearly 20 years of insights into the modern luxury shopper.