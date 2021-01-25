Casablanca Paris AW21 DIGITAL Showcase

“CASABLANCA GRAND PRIX”

AUTUMN/ WINTER 2021 DIGITAL PRESENTATION

Collection Notes

The Casablanca Automne/Hiver 2021 Collection is named “Casablanca Grand Prix”, taking inspiration from the picturesque city of Monaco. The race cars, the casino, the glamour and the architecture. All set against the backdrop of the French Riviera. Casablanca finds its muses on the racetrack and at the parties. This season centers around the dreams of a bygone era.

The locale of choice for this season – The Casino de Monte-Carlo; a place where lovers, gamblers, tycoons, and race car drivers converge. The Automne/Hiver 2021 Collection combines the daytime aesthetic of Formula 1 sportswear with the late-night glamour of the casino: tracksuits to tuxedos, trousers to evening gowns.

The Golden Age of the Formula 1, the 1960’s were a time when survival was worth celebrating, when the post-race fêtes were the best parties in town. The Formula 1 was as stylish as it was romantic, a place where money talked. Casablanca has formulated this narrative into their creative vision for the collection, creating their own grand prix racing team.

This season introduces a new automobile-inspired diamond print for the brand, acting as graphic backdrop on classic silk shirting as well as interlocked in large, vibrant forms on crisp outerwear. The 3-D printed merino wool knits depict breathtaking scenes of racers dueling alongside a serene coast. Striking printed faux fur coats are adorned with signature laurel jacquard trim.

Following the brand’s initial foray into womenswear, that was unveiled with Net-A-Porter in May of 2020, this AW21 collection marks the official debut of Casablanca’s first full women’s collection. A wide breadth collection that ranges from evening occasion wear, to elevated leisure wear, in addition to an offering of accessories. Staple silk and viscose shirting featuring hand-painted, one-of a kind motifs are reimagined as versatile shift dresses. Eveningwear takes form in sleek, figure conscious gowns inspired by iconic playing card suits with contrasting white and black wool crepe.

Casablanca also introduces the newest collaboration with New Balance, the XC-72, an entirely new silhouette that follows the brand’s initial widely successful 327 style. These will be released in mid-2021.