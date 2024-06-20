Celebrating 60 years of Winnitex: a legacy of woven excellence

Winnitex, the leading global manufacturer of high-quality woven textile fabrics, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded in 1964 in Hong Kong, Winnitex began as a small commission dyeing factory with just 50 employees. Over the decades, it has grown into a multi-national company with over 2,500 employees and facilities in China, Vietnam, and Central America.

Innovation and Quality at the Core

From the beginning, Winnitex has prioritized excellence in fabric design, manufacturing, sales, and distribution. By maintaining complete control over our production processes, we ensure the highest quality fabrics that can be confidently traced back to their raw material sources.

Global Growth and Cultural Integration

Winnitex’s expansion into China marked a significant milestone, becoming the first company to establish a factory in Zhejiang Province. Michael Yao, Administration Manager with 27 years at Winnitex, recalls, “I witnessed the entire development of Winnitex’s factories in China.” Today, our operations in Vietnam and Nicaragua form a vertical supply chain that enhances production capabilities and ensures consistent quality across all products.

Dedication to People and Partnerships

Our success is deeply rooted in our people. Catherine Zheng, HR and Compliance Officer, proudly states, “We currently have over 2,000 employees, with 70% having stayed with the company for more than 10 years.” This loyalty reflects our commitment to creating a supportive work environment. We also maintain close, long-standing relationships with our customers, providing exceptional service and innovative solutions. Lachlan Lau, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager with 18 years at Winnitex, emphasizes, “We have such a close relationship with our customers, providing 24/7 service.”

Credits: Winnitex

Fostering Local Talent and Cultural Integration

Winnitex is dedicated to fostering local talent and integrating diverse cultures within its operations. Yessica Diaz, Merchandiser, notes, “Adapting Winnitex from Asia to Nicaragua involves understanding the Nicaraguan culture so that both cultures complement each other and work together, hand in hand.” COO Charles Wang, with 16 years at Winnitex, highlights, “Our strategy includes fostering local talent in our international operations, ensuring that our values and expertise are carried forward globally.”

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Winnitex remains dedicated to innovation, environmental and social responsibilities. We continuously invest in research and development to create new products and processes that meet the market’s evolving needs. Yvonne Wai, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, adds, “The industry is changing, but the underlying core values of Winnitex remain the same.” Our commitment to integrity and excellence drives us to stay at the forefront of the textile industry.

Watch Our 60th Anniversary Video

To commemorate our 60th anniversary, we have produced a special video that highlights our journey, values, and vision for the future. Hear from key members of our team, like CEO Jacob Wai, who has been with Winnitex for 40 years, as they discuss the growth, challenges, and successes that have defined Winnitex. Learn about our commitment to quality, innovation, and the people who make it all possible.