Celebrating Women: Yest launches Fall’21 collection

Yest fall’21 collection is based around 3 different moods, each telling its own story. This spring is all about Autumn Blues, Nordic Nostalgia and Wild Winter.

Autumn Blues

Sport and comfort is the focus of this autumn story. The weather is getting colder, the fashion is getting warmer. A selection of classic checks, casual denim and fall- flowers, combined with super comfy knitwear and elegant fine knit. A both sophisticated and easy mix of home- and city wear. Colours inspired by grey skies and red fall-leaves, combined with typical sport colours red and navy blue. This fall we want to feel comfortable but look sharp to beat the autumn blues!

Nordic Nostalgia

Soft and comfortable nostalgia with a touch of Nordic folklore is the key to this fall trend story. Soft greyed pastel combined with warm caramel is a great mix of Nordic cool and warm nostalgia. Elegant soft romantic chiffon to combine with warm and soft knitted cardigan. Delicate flower prints combined with Nordic graphics, casual fabrics and bold stripes. Soft, warm, comfortable elegance; Nordic nostalgia!

Wild Winter

The colours of snow, sand, rocks and the snow leopard are the inspiration of this winterish fall story. Warm, comfortable and a playful touch of arctic Inuit. A mix of prints inspired by rocks, animal skin and folklore all in cool taupe and blacks. Fall makes place for winter and we mix chunky knits, warm brushed fabrics and leather look to make this layered cozy story super suitable for the first frosty winter days. Get ready for a timeless winter!

About Yest

Yest is an international fashion label with Dutch roots for all women, regardless of her age or size. Every woman can look Yest, feminine, positive and happy. Yest makes you shine! An enthusiastic team designs a new collection no less than six times a year that reflects contemporary fashion trends. With a varied mix of prints and colors, diversity of fabrics and styles and subtle details, the collection gets the typical Yest feeling; easy, casual, feminine and comfortable. A collection that is suitable for the fashionable, elegant and sporty women; for all WOMEN! Yest is characterized by a good price-quality ratio, comfortable fits and beautiful materials and has a warm heart for people and planet. Sustainability plays an increasingly important role in the production process. Items made from Tencel, recycled polyester, organic cotton and EcoVero viscose, we strive to let them take on an increasingly important role in the collection!

Yesta