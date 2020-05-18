CFDA joins the coalition for NYC hospitality & tourism recovery

New York City is the greatest city in the world. It’s the crossroads and cultural melting pot of the world with the best arts institutions and theaters, restaurants, and nightlife.

It’s also a survivor city. In the last two decades alone, New York has had to face the devastating 9-11 attacks and Hurricane Sandy. And at this very moment, it battles a health crisis of unprecedented proportions, hitting the city at every angle, and in urgent need of help to recover from this crisis and emerge stronger and better than ever.

To that end, the CFDA is proud to become an Allied Organization Member to The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, a new five-borough initiative, which launched today and is dedicated to “to safely engaging, mobilizing and championing all sectors of NYC’s tourism economy once the health crisis ends,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, in an email.

The coalition leaders come from the kind of fields that make the city great. They include Charles Flateman, Chairman of NYC & Company and EVP of the Shubert Organization, as well as Co-Chairs Ellen Futter of the American Museum of Natural History; Thelma Golden of The Studio Museum in Harlem; Danny Meyer of the Union Square Hospitality Group; actor, director, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Peter Ward of the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO.

Advisors include past NYC & Company chairs Emily Rafferty of The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Jonathan Tisch of Loews Hotels & Co. who is also Chairman Emeritus of U.S. Travel Association; and Tim Zagat of Zagat Survey.

“One of the goals of the Coalition is to support and integrate with city and state recovery planning, including Mayor de Blasio’s Arts, Culture, and Tourism Advisory Council; the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board; and to foster new collaboration with New York State Division of Tourism,” Dixon said. “Informed by medical expertise and social distancing protocols, our Coalition will focus on messaging, marketing and promoting the City’s brand both locally and beyond.

“Ultimately,” Dixon added, “our goal is to firmly reinforce New York City as the greatest city in the world and to build the path forward.” Start spreading the news.

Author: Marc Karimzadeh for CFDA

Photo Credit: CFDA