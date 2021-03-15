CHASIN’ EGO Jeans Campaign SS21

A brand new CHASIN’ EGO Performance Stretch Jeans campaign is here! We’re proud to introduce Studio Azur, with the best washes for Spring Summer 2021 and a campaign to match.

EGO Collection

Our EGO collection is created out of performance stretch for perfect comfort and a fit

that lasts. ‘Studio Azur’ is full of fresh spring washes, from light grey to blue tones. We use performance stretch Denim as well as rayon denim for our EGO styles. Both fabrics are extremely comfortable due to stretch and the fits last a lifetime. Rayon denim is called ‘silk denim’ because of the extreme soft hand touch. It’s created out of a wood fibre for a true denim feel, with lower environmental impact.

EGO Campaign

For Spring / Summer 2021 we created a brand new EGO campaign: Studio Azur! The EGO is our iconic 5 pocket slim fit, made out of performance stretch jeans. We gave it seasonal washes and detailing and a campaign to match. It contains the same fresh tones as the collection, to resemble the reflection of the azure blue sea. The iconic CHASIN’ jeans details are highlighted, like the 3-piece on the back pockets, the comma shaped leather patch, triangular side branding and the embossed CH’ coin pocket. Vincent van den Ende AKA Avedon Music created the soundtrack. The LA-based Dutchman continues his streak of success with a recent Emmy nomination. He produced for hip hop’s greats, such as Chris Brown, 6ix9ine and Trippie Red.

SS21 Collection

For Spring ’21 we offer the best in performance stretch denim, twill cotton pants, layered lightweight softshell jackets, structured knits & sweaters and fresh new khaki and blue tones. Our new jeans collection consists of the all new modern tapered fit Ash, to our iconic EGO performance stretch jeans. Washes and finishes for SS21 consist of fresh blue and grey tones, with standout ecru as a highlight. Iconic details on our jeans include the lotus 3-piece on the back pockets, the comma shaped leather patch, triangular side branding and the embossed CH’ coin pocket. Our new performance jacket collection for Spring ‘21 is created out of a lightweight softshell. This layered construction is water repellent, windproof and still very breathable. Collection highlights are the Return Softshell and the Saturn Softshell parka.

About CHASIN’

CHASIN’ was founded in the Netherlands in 1992. The brand creates performance

jeanswear for men, inspired by the positive ’never-stop’ attitude of nowadays heroes. We always use materials and designs that are performance based, such as lightweight

softshell and performance stretch jeans.