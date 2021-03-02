CHASIN’ SS21 Collection

A brand new EGO Performance Stretch Jeans campaign is here! We’re proud to

introduce Studio Azur, with the best washes for Spring Summer 2021 and a campaign to match.

SS21

For Spring Summer 2021 we have a brand new EGO campaign: Studio Azur! Our iconic 5 pocket slim fit, made out of performance stretch jeans in fresh seasonal washes and detailing and a fantastic look and feel to match!

Look and Feel

For Fall Winter ’20 we had a unique color line up, by the name of Studio Anthracite. This reflected perfectly the colors of the jeans. For this season, we created Studio Azur. A reference to the Azur blue sea and it’s reflection by the sun and a perfect name for the Spring season. It describes the bright blue and grey washes – also resembling the water reflection – and also the look and feel of the campaign. We developed the collection alongside the campaign, so washes and colors of both jeans and campaign materials are perfectly aligned. For the design of the campaign, we went for the same fresh tones, to match the EGO line up and Studio Azur, as described. That means that this also refers to the tones of the ocean and the reflection of the sun. Effects like brushed aluminium, and blues and greys create this feeling and also enhance the washes of the jeans.



CHASIN’ Jeans Collection

The CHASIN’ Jeans collection consists of several key elements: fabrics, fits, washes and detailing.

A new fit this season is the Ash For Spring / Summer we added fresh blues and grey to the line-up. Together with soft to the touch finishes, this is the perfect spring line up. FABRICS We use Performance Stretch Denim as well as Rayon or Silk Denim. Both fabrics largely consist of cotton, using stretch fabrics to ensure comfort. The unique element of both fabrics is that the fit lasts. Rayon Denim earned the nickname silk denim, due to the soft touch. It is created out of a wood fibre, and therefore there are some similarities to cotton, to create that real denim feel. Because it is made from natural ingredients, it’s better for the environment too.

For several styles we use a patented Wiser Wash® technique. This is a technique developed to reduce the use of chemicals and water (in effect, 53% less water is used and 40% less energy).

About CHASIN’

The brand CHASIN’ was founded in the Netherlands in 1992. The brand creates performance jeanswear for men, inspired by the positive 'never-stop' attitude of nowadays heroes. We always use materials & designs that are performance based, such as lightweight softshell and performance stretch jeans.

The logo

Next to the CHASIN’ letters, our brand is visualized by the iconic lotus logomark. A symbol of innovation and architecture, inspired by the one of a kind roofline of the Sydney opera house. Once deemed impossible to realise, but with a can-do attitude this historic and iconic landmark saw the light of day. This perfectly fits the Never Stop credo! The shape also resembles the contours of a lotus flower, therefore we refer to it as the ‘lotus’.