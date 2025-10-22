Cheshire Fashion Week 2025 Success Cements the Future of Northern Fashion

A colourful showcase of international and British designers made Chester Fashion Week 2025 stand out, with hundreds attending the opening and closing nights. Set against the historical backdrop of Chester Cathedral and Chester Town Hall, CFW positioned itself at the heart of a bold new Northern fashion movement, proving the region's creative future is not coming; it is here.

The organisers' commitment to Northern identity and leadership in maintaining sustainability standards has drawn hundreds of new fashion buyers, industry visitors, and local and international designers, along with the rare accolade of a regional fashion week gaining national media coverage, with ITV News Granada Reports crediting the organisers.

The showcases presented a powerful mix of international and local designers, with collections that celebrated self-expression, craftsmanship, and the fearless diversity of northern style. Theatrical presentations transformed Chester Cathedral into a dynamic stage that fused theatre and fashion, creating a powerful blend of heritage and a distinctly modern energy.

Cheshire fashion week Credits: Andrew Maximov

This year's event, according to the organisers, not only sold out shows and shattered attendance records but also affirmed Cheshire Fashion Week as a leading platform for showcasing ethical fashion designers. The rebirth of the North's identity and sense of place in the fashion industry is the reason for the event's success.

“Cheshire Fashion Week represents a shift in the way regional fashion communicates influence," said the event's CEO, Claire Namukolo Raven. The North's originality has been successfully displayed through Cheshire Fashion Week, which draws on glamour, style, and creative flair to create a successful, confident, and culturally grounded fashion culture. Fashion already exists in the North, and it does not require approval in the capital, as Cheshire Fashion Week's success has proven…”

“The atmosphere was electric, as this year, we saw an incredible mix of international designers and national talent sharing one stage, united by creativity and a shared commitment to sustainability. It's a proud moment for the North and for Cheshire's fashion and creative community, and the ITV News feature was the cherry on top.”

As the curtain falls on 2025, the success of Cheshire Fashion Week heralds a clear blueprint for the future. Growth, inclusion, and sustainability are the top priorities for 2026, with the North's creative voice now leading the way. A major fashion movement is brewing, not in the capital but in the North.