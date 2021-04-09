CHIC Shanghai from March 17-19, 2021 Successful face-to-face meeting of the industry

Over 88,000 visitors have been recorded in three days fair time and thus level of March 2019

Green Fashion Society and Sustainable Fashion Forum at CHIC: Sustainability, the strategic success factor for the clothing industry

Efficient networking: tripling of match-making meetings between exhibitors and visitors

This year's CHIC closed with a number of visitors comparable to the pre-pandemic level of March 2019. The trade fair participants were extremely satisfied with the results achieved at the fair. The personal discussions that finally took place again, which made the business activities much easier, were very much welcomed. The hygiene standards were strictly adhered to.

CHIC, which took place in parallel to Intertextile, Yarn Expo, and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center NECC in Shanghai, recorded a total of 88,103 visitors.

Exhibitors reported on numerous business deals and intense order activity at the fair with visitors from all trade channels who came from all regions of China.

905 exhibitors with 932 brands presented the entire range of the fashion world in 10 areas: CHIC Men´s, CHIC Women´s, CHIC Impulses (designer), CHIC YOUNG BLOOD (streetwear), CHIC KIDZ (kidswear), CHIC Accessories, Shoes and Bags, CHIC Tailoring, CHIC Winter´s (fur and leather goods), CHIC Sourcing - Superior Factory / Denim, CHIC Sourcing - Future Link (innovations for fashion and retail).

"CHIC has once again proven itself to be the most important business platform and trendsetter in the industry. The trade fair gives a condensed overview of current market developments, bundles all resources and provides the participants with the necessary network. CHIC keeps its finger on the pulse and is the leading trade fair for trade and industry." Chen Dapeng, President of the China National Garment Association and CHIC.

CHIC TRENDS

CHIC, China International Fashion Fair, was once again a trend catalyst for the Chinese fashion market. The focus of interest in the Chinese trade was on smart forms of clothing, while couture elements underlined the new femininity. In the menswear area, a modern dandy style aroused great interest: the waistcoat in contrasting colors is in demand again, along with the English jacket, often combined with casual trousers. New products in the children's fashion sector showed swinging silhouettes for girls, and fancy sweatshirts and jeans for boys. Also at the top of the trend spectrum: the Hanfu style, Chinese design combined with traditional Chinese elements.

CHIC HIGHLIGHTS

CHIC SPECIAL

The CHIC & GFS (Green Fashion Society) area was of particular importance. Centrally placed in the fair, in the north entrance hall of the NECC, the artists Ma Defan and Li Haitao designed their artistic concept on the subject of CHIC GARDEN. The focus was on the installation "Growth" made of old clothes and fiber by artist Ma Defan, who, among other things, designed costumes for the films of the famous director Zhang Yimou. Ma Defan is committed to sustainable development in China and is involved in projects such as GREEN NEXT, a Chinese online and offline platform for developing sustainable solutions for fashion and lifestyle.

Inspired by running water, Li Haitao chose wild bamboo from Anji as the material for the installation and transformed the surface into a large-format work of art as a symbiosis of nature and man, craftsmanship and industrial production. Together they created the sustainable "dream garden" at CHIC.

Here companies exhibited their sustainable products and collections such as DuPont / Sorona (USA), centdégrees (France), the Consinee Group (China), LangerChen (Germany / China), Sateri (Japan / China), Kingdom (China), Testex (Switzerland) or PIPING HOT from Australia, who work to preserve the ecosystems of the oceans.

The presentation was accompanied by the matchmaking meeting on sustainable hemp fiber products from Kingdom Holdings and the Sustainable Fashion Forum on the future of sustainable fashion.

CHIC IMPULSES & DOUYIN

Over 100 designers showed their new creations in the IMPULSES design area, including the well-known bag designer Wa Yin or Yvonne Choi, Dumpty, QZ Shen, three Chinese designers who develop their collections inspired by Western fashion trends.

Ding Jie with the label D. Martina Queen shows perfect craftsmanship, the exchange between tradition and modernity, east and west, a futuristic image of the Orient. It sets aesthetic standards for Chinese fashion design.

The presentation of the designers was accompanied by DouYin (TikTok), who presented their live streaming platform for fashion sales at the invitation of CHIC. Live streaming is an essential marketing tool to reach Chinese consumers. CHIC supported the companies in expanding their brands through professional social entertainment and live streaming marketing through the DouYin platform at the fair. DouYin honored the brands' best live streaming rooms and added them to the DouYin portfolio.

CHIC INTERNATIONAL

The international companies exhibited at the fair with their Chinese representative offices: In addition to LangerChen (Germany) in the CHIC & GFS area, AnotherOne (Italy) and JAC (Canada) in the CHIC WOMEN´S area, Duedi and Calpierre (Italy) in the CHIC TAILORING area, Ipanema (Brazil) in CHIC YOUNG BLOOD or Copenhagen Fur in CHIC WINTER´S used the fair as a sales platform. Due to the currently still applicable travel restrictions, participation for international companies from outside of China was not possible.

CHIC WINTER´S

With 128 brands, CHIC WINTER´s is the largest exhibitor area at CHIC in March. Market leader Bosideng, with 200 million customers in China, presented the collection from the collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier at CHIC in addition to its South Pole Scientific Expedition collection. Kopenhagen Fur used the exhibition platform to launch the new collection on the Chinese market. The young label Christopher RAXXY showed the skilful combination of modern design and traditional Chinese elements such as the integration of the dragon symbol, paper cutouts, Taiji symbols, etc.

CHIC SHOES

This time, CHIC SHOES cooperated with "Footwear News" and organized the "Footwear Industry Forum" on topics such as the development of shoe fashion design and sales in the context of digital challenges, the sneaker hype and consumption, the behavior of the new generation of women on new trends, and innovative technologies in shoe production.

The renowned FN China Achievement Footwear Award was presented at CHIC, brands such as LI-NING, NIKE, FILA, XTEP, GEOX etc. were nominated.

CHIC WONDERLAND, organized by CHIC in cooperation with IMG, set a special highlight in this fair area. Among other things, the NIKE KING BEAR MAX I sneakers by King Saladeen and Nike, which came onto the market in a limited edition, were presented.

Design legend Tuan Le - his clients include AND1, Reebok, KEEN, TWISTED X, MIZUNO, UGG - presented his designs for classic shoe models and revealed the stories behind the birth of a sneaker model.

CHIC EVENTS

CHIC SHOWS

More than 10 shows, including the “New Page Hong Kong Brand Release Show”, the “Another One Brand Release Show”, and the “HLA Brand Release Show”, thrilled the audience with their new collections and showed the latest trends. A highlight was "Reach & Touch", the designer show at the fair.

In addition to the modern interpretation of traditional Chinese designs - flowers, landscapes, gardens, birds - seen at Peony Pavilion or the Tang-style suits by designers Xu Xiaoyan and Zhao Shuang, designers such as Dumpty, Yvonne Choi or QZ Shen realized modern themes based on Western design. Dumpty deals with "Marine Avengers", the defense of sea creatures against humans. With "Games", QZ Shen draws a two-dimensional picture of the game animation with strong color contrasts and a deep structure in the design. With "European Garden", Yvonne Choi was inspired by the European world of flowers and shows the modern style of independent women with temperament and aesthetics combined with romantic elements.

CHIC MATCH MAKING

The CHIC match-making events have increased from 20 meetings at the last fair to 54 meetings. This time the meeting zones were divided into two areas in order to be able to hold all meetings. The efficiency of these meetings was praised by exhibitors and visitors. Little Red Book, who took part in the matching this time, was of particular interest. International participants such as the French brand Capsule by Juliette and M.G.F. Import & Export SRL from Italy took part, too.

The CHIC APP made numerous contacts possible for many companies in advance and intensively supported networking at the fair.

CHIC TALK

The CHIC TALK discussion forum, well-established in the industry, offered visitors a platform for exchanging information on current market developments with 9 seminars on topics such as "How to make entertainment marketing under the domestic fashion trend", "Apparel Manufacturing - from lean production to digitalization", and "Digital solutions for the garment production chain" and was well attended.

CHIC VISITORS

Visitors from all trade channels used the CHIC as an information and business platform. Multi-brand stores such as Westlink, NOME, SanFu, M DAY, MINISo, hotwind, INXX, Wan Ting; online platforms such as JD, amazon, Dou Yin, Pin Duoduo, Little Red Book, biyao.com, Wang Yi Yan Xuan; retailers like Wanda Plaza, Rainbow, Hualian Commercial Buildings, Carrefour, Wangfujing etc.; online brands like Fantasy Skins, Umilab, Dapu, Mali Studios, Coldness etc., and also brands like Semir, EXCEPTION, Marisfrog, Charles & Keith, Naersi, Insun, Ariose years, Lancy from 25 etc. were looking for cooperation partners at the fair.

The next CHIC will take place from 25.-27. August 2021 in Shanghai. The international participations are concentrated on the CHIC event in Shenzhen in November due to the developments in the infection process in Europe.

Next dates:

CHIC Shanghai, August 25-27, 2021

CHIC Shenzhen, November 3-5, 2021