CHPO FW21 Collection

CHPO is a watch and sunglass brand founded in Sweden in 2013, inspired by skateboarding, music and art. We are Made for Everywhere, which means that we offer great looks, great quality and great social values at prices anyone can afford.

We as a brand take a strong social stand for an equal society without racism, homophobia and hatred against women. As a part of Made for Everywhere, we do collaborations every season with different non-profit or charity organisations where 100% of the profits are donated to their cause.

If you hate homosexuals, people of different color or women, please do this one favor for us. Don’t buy our gear.

The CHPO Fall/Winter 21 is a collection where we combine the simplicity and minimalism of Swedish fall with the strong colours of our population. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage and our roots in skateboarding, music and art.

All of our blue light glasses and sunglasses are made out of recycled plastic and recycled stainless steel. And as if that wasn’t enough, the box and pouch protecting our glasses are made out of recycled paper and PET-bottles.

We are proud to say that we are PETA-Approved. PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is the largest animal rights organization in the world, with more than 6.5 million members and supporters. Vegan leather is the way forward.

We are equally proud of our collection of watches named Wednesday. All made out of recycled stainless steel.