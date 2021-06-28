Christopher Raeburn for Braun stories

  • Home
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

3 hours ago

Braun Audio captured Christopher as part of a series focused on Dieter Rams’ 10 Principles of Design.

Braun Audio visited Christopher in the RÆBURN Lab for Braun Stories — a series that explores how influential designers in a variety of fields express their creativity, based on the legendary Dieter Rams’ 10 Principles of Design. The feature has a particular focus on the principle of 'Good design is environmentally friendly' — everything that we live for here at RÆBURN.

You can watch the full film via the link below.

