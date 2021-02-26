Claudia Li FW21 Collection

On February 16th, fashion designer Claudia Li released her Fall Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection titled “Homecoming” during New York Fashion Week.

“Homecoming” is a reflection of Li’s experience being back home in Auckland, New Zealand. The FW21 collection echoes Li’s interpretation of fashion during her teenage years when she attended high school in New Zealand: dreamy, surreal, dramatic, and free.

Drawing references from ‘80s prom and high school nostalgia, Li incorporated signature silhouettes for fall, including the oversized neck bow on The Prom Dress, and slouchy shoulder jumpsuits and sweaters. Dramatic colors, glitter and embellishment are the prominent themes throughout the collection. New elements this season include thoughtful embellishments, checker prints, and corduroy and dondi jersey fabrics.

The collection is now available for pre-order at claudia-li.com.

Li collaborated with Fruta jewelry to launch limited edition CLAUDIA LI X FRUTA earrings and headbands. Both styles are now available for pre-order at claudia-li.com in four colorways.

About Claudia Li

Founded in 2015, Li's eponymous brand CLAUDIA LI defines creativity and true craftsmanship by combining the designer's quirky and artistic design aesthetics and an emphasis on details. CLAUDIA LI is a look. With a unique play on silhouettes, prints, colors, and use of materials, the brand has garnered a cult following that dares to stand out from a crowd and craves special fashion pieces. With her use of original prints and architectural silhouettes, each season, Li paints a story to express emotions and abstract experiences into a tangible collection for today's independent women. The brand currently shows twice a year during the seasonal Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter New York fashion weeks.