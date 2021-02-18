CLEAN CUT COPENHAGEN FW21 Collection

Clean Cut Copenhagen is based on the vision of a menswear brand, that is able to offer a comfortable and stylish single-go-to solution on the modern men’s essential wardrobe.

Collection – FW21

Our FW21 collection is inspired by the urban life and Copenhagen architecture. We have focus on comfortable menswear that do not compromise style – clothing that is cool yet suitable for all occasion, even in our new “corona home office”, but also when we are ready to go back to the office and late nights out.

The collection fit into all wardrobes and the look is classic and typical Scandinavian. Key styles in the collection is overshirts, stretchy suits, casual wear, printed shirts, mélange striped and structured knits, which is a must haves for the coming season. Focus textiles is corduroy, denim and wool, made in nice stretchy fabrics, organic and recycled yarns as sustainability means a lot for us.

Our collection is always based on basic colors such as Black, Navy, White, Bottle and Grey. In the new FW21 collection we introduce the nice warm autumn colors: Warm Sand, Bombay Orange, and Orion Blue.

The brand is focused on:

X High quality materials made to last beyond the season

X Comfort that do not compromise style – with a strong program of styles with stretch

X A strong basic and NOOS program plus seasonal clean Scandinavian fashion styles

X Collections with defined lines, classic silhouettes and muted colors

X A classic menswear wardrobe with urban influence inspired by our Scandinavian roots

X Sustainable materials and productions

Key B2B Values:

X High margin, strong B2B stock service, high flexibility

X Essential items for men in high quality at reasonable prices

X Classic design, and Scandinavian look