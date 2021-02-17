CLUB OF COMFORT Menswear Fall/Winter 21-22 Collection

CLUB OF COMFORT® is the comfort trousers label that promises its wearer a maximum feel-good factor in a masculine look through technologically mature product features. Because comfort is no coincidence, but the result of innovative engineering and design performance. The slogan "Leading Comfort by Technology" underlines this claim.

In a mix with long-lasting quality Made in Europe and timeless style, the label will also bring relevant products to winter 21-22 season: trousers with recognizable value, maximum suitability for everyday use and a high fashionable half-life.

For winter 21, CLUB OF COMFORT® is showing a materiality which, with its soft, natural touch and the obligatory comfort stretch, brings enormous potential for wellbeing. Plain and structured cotton as well as denim and wool look dominate the picture. Specialties such as soft jersey, robust cycle and cozy couch denim round off the range. Thermolite® provides maximum thermal insulation through high-tech bonding. The close-fitting silhouettes with ankle widths of 36 to 40 cm are also extremely relaxed thanks to stretch. An unexcited, natural color scheme that plays with earthy tones, variations in green and indispensable essentials in night black and navy ensures that you also feel visually secure.