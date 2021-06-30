Collection Highlights Menswear Spring/Summer 2022

Freedom is calling! mey’s spring/summer 2022 collection is all about new starts and positive vibes. And that’s exactly what we all need after months stuck inside during lockdown. The theme for the collection, picture postcards, will make you want to jet off to far-flung destinations in casual styles, bold prints and exquisite fabrics that capture the mood of the moment to perfection. The loungewear segment has evolved again, with a focus on cool, sporty pieces perfect for venturing out. Smart new essentials, a sophisticated capsule nightwear range inspired by Japanese minimalism, and sustainable basics featuring statement prints in bright contrasting colours blend sustainability and lifestyle. And all the comfort and quality boxes are ticked too.

