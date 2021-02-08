COLOURS & SONS FW21 Collection

MADE FOR ALL OF US

COLOURS & SONS, the German “Brand Of Colour “, is clothing, away from uniformity, towards joy of life, freedom and openness, made for everyone.

All our styles are created with love and passion and from the personal taste of our COLOURS & SONS Family from Germany. We value each piece, love attention to detail and have the highest standards for our natural and sustainable qualities. We want our products to be treated the way we want to be treated and we want to change the future in a positive way.

COLOUR YOUR LIFE

In the upcoming F/W 21 collection, style-wise, colour and joy play the main role, as always, to distract from the dreary everyday life and stand out from the crowd. This applies to us as a brand as well as to the end consumer who wears our clothes. In all the fabrics we use, we have made sure that comfort and feel are our top priorities. In addition, the issue of sustainability is playing an increasingly decisive role.

So, we have made it our mission to focus on sustainability from this season onwards and to act in a truly sustainable way. Here, natural fabrics and sustainability play a major role in all aspects to give yourself a good feeling and show responsibility towards our environment.

BACK TO THE ROOTS

AWAY FROM FAST FASHION

We reflect on the essentials and try to slow everything down a bit in these difficult times. We were able to self-reflect during Corona and came to the realization that life also works with „less“ clothing and that consumption was questioned. In return, however, everything should be more valuable and good quality is the basic prerequisite for this. Customers are becoming more and more emancipated and want to go back to the roots of clothing, where quality and value have always come first, away from fast fashion. Unfortunately, this anticipation of textiles has been lost. Fashion became interchangeable at any time and was no longer of great importance. This is because expansion and profit maximization often come at the expense of quality and fashion grade, something we want to prevent at all costs.

We want to give back the feeling to our customers and retailers that the appreciation of the product is the most important thing. There must be anticipation for the individual style again. Unfortunately, this anticipation of textiles has been lost in the past and fashion was always interchangeable, in a certain sense arbitrary and, with all its abundance, no longer had much value. Buy, wear, throw away, repeat.

THE TREND COLOURS

In general, we have three main colour themes. The „Bright Winter“ colour theme combines paler but also richer greens, such as Frosty Green and Bottle Green, with beautiful rosé and red wine tones, as well as various shades of beige, such as Wood Ash and Tobacco Brown.

The second colour theme combines different shades of blue with turquoise tones and with that you are on the safe side of life.

The third colour theme „Back To Nature“ reflects the theme of sustainability through the somewhat more subdued colour scheme. Beautiful olive tones are combined here with yellow tones (Mustard, Curry) and orange nuances (Tan, Cinnamon and Arabian Spice).

CUSTOMERS

We are represented throughout Germany and our 18 sales agencies are increasingly penetrating the German and European markets, as far as Russia, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand. In order to expand our distribution network, we exhibit our brand at well-known trade fairs in Berlin (Premium), Amsterdam (Modefabriek), Birmingham (Moda) and in Moscow at CPM. The important and well-known trade fair Pitti Oumo in Florence is next on our agenda and we will probably soon be represented there with another sales agency.

CUTS & PRICE RANGE

We build upon modern and timeless cuts that exude confidence. Our great fit is giving a superb comfort. Combined with seasonal innovation and print designs the dynamic collection of COLOURS & SONS is created. Our passion for innovation and the love of details are crucial to our creation of each collection.