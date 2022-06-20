Copenhagen Fashion Week announces partnership with Sonia Rykiel

With the signing of a kids license with the iconic Sonia Rykiel brand, owned by G-III Apparel Group, CWF strengthens its partnership with G-III, who also owns DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld, existing licensors of CWF. The SONIA RYKIEL collection for children is an extension of the women’s ready to wear using the codes of the brand with freshness: stripes, knit, strass, hearts, strong messages.

Inspired by Paris, the Rykiel girl loves colorful fashion, plays with prints to explore her own personality. This first SS23 collection by CWF includes 80 pieces for girls from 4 to 16 years.

ABOUT CWF

Founded in 1965 and based in Les Herbiers, Children Worldwide Fashion is a French group specializing in high end children’s fashion.

CWF has developed extensive expertise in the design and international distribution of children’s collections.

Today, its brand portfolio includes 14 licensees: Aigle, BOSS, Chloé, DKNY, Givenchy, HUGO, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo kids, Lanvin, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Sonia Rykiel, Timberland et Zadig & Voltaire as well as 3 own brands Billieblush, Carrément Beau et Charabia.

The company employs over 900 people and presents its collections in 30 showrooms. In 2021, CWF distributed over 8 million pieces, in 80 countries and 2,500 points of sale, including 350 department stores, 70 online retailers and 650 Kids around stores, its multi-brand children’s concept stores.

ABOUT SONIA RYKIEL

May 1968: Flame-haired and fearlessly independent, Sonia Rykiel shaped the look of women”s liberation. Highlighting the silhouette rather than hiding it, her close-fitting designs and distinctive stripes earned her the title of “Queen Of Knitwear” from Women’s Wear Daily.

From the moment she opened her first store on the Left Bank, women in Paris and around the globe wanted to be a part of her sensual and intellectual world. A world where style is essentially a lifestyle. Where a comfy “poor boy” sweater and pants feel as glamorous as velvet, glitter, and sequins.

Operating across ready-to-wear, bags, footwear, accessories, and kids, and having garnered strong notoriety internationally, the House continues to embody a fierce sense of female empowerment and a non-conformist attitude to fashion.”

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York and Sonia Rykiel.

G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess, Vince Camuto, Levi’s and Dockers brands.

Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.