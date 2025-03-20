Copenhagen Studios unveils FW25 collection: minimalist design meets elevated craftsmanship
loading...
Copenhagen Studios presents its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, refining signature silhouettes with premium materials and contemporary design. The collection balances timeless classics with bold new directions, ensuring versatility for modern wardrobes.
Refined sneakers & boat shoes
The bestselling sneaker sole returns with enhanced material options, including smooth leather, suede, and lambskin. New unisex boat shoes offer a sophisticated take on a classic, blending comfort and premium craftsmanship.
Minimalist & statement boots
Chelsea and lace-up boots embrace understated luxury with modern soles and diverse textured leathers, including croco, snake, and leopard prints. The biker boot introduces a bold, structured sole with an embossed logo detail for a distinctive edge.
Sporty elegance & contemporary silhouettes
A new product line merges sporty elements with feminine sophistication, featuring minimalist designs. Modern, structured styles reinforce Copenhagen Studios’ dedication to refined, everyday elegance.
With FW25, Copenhagen Studios continues to redefine contemporary footwear through a balance of modernity and craftsmanship, offering versatile selections of exciting footwear.