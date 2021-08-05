COS announces AW21 debut at London Fashion Week

COS is pleased to announce it will debut its Autumn Winter 2021 collection at London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay September 2021, with a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, digitally livestreamed to all at cos.com.

Emerging from a time of change with a reinvigorated sense of purpose and commitment, the Autumn Winter season will mark a new direction for the brand. The collection will embody timeless COS style signatures and embrace elevated, redefined wardrobe icons. Exploring new ways of looking at contemporary culture through a fashion lens, the campaign features activist, futurist and storyteller, Janaya Future Khan; Actor, Jodie Turner-Smith, and coveted supermodel Raquel Zimmermann, alongside a cast of other inspiring innovators and creators shaping the way we think about tomorrow -- a collective expression that sets out to rethink the future.

Read more about COS on the brandpage: