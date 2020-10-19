COS LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH RUSSIAN CREATIVE HARRY NURIEV FOR FIRST AR INSTAGRAM FILTER

Monday 19th October - London-based fashion brand COS has partnered with Russian architect, designer and artist Harry Nuriev, the founder of Crosby Studios who works with experimental interiors and collectible furniture, to create an original series of digital artworks; a collection of four AR face filters launching globally on Instagram on October 19. The digital artworks reference the elements and the natural world, prominent themes in Nuriev’s own practice and recent work, as well as the colour palette featured across COS’s recently launched AW20 collection.

Inspired by how humans experience the elements and the embodiment of nature in colour and design, the four artwork overlays separately reveal clouds, flora, rain and waterfalls (‘falls’) highlighting the senses and environmental elements that surround us.

The four filters will be available to all at @cosstores on Monday 19th October at 9am Moscow time. Alternatively, all filters can be accessed via the QR codes below:

The launch runs alongside the New Perspectives campaign, where Harry Nuriev joins five Russian changemakers from the worlds of fashion, art and contemporary culture to celebrate the brand’s upcoming online store in Russia. Interpreting the Autumn Winter Campaign, the collaboration seeks to champion members of the creative community and celebrate what they stand for. Highlighting key pieces for the season ahead, the campaign brings the collection to light exploring sustainability through classic suiting, tailored fluidity and transitional layers crafted with responsibly sourced fabrics that pay special attention to reusing, repurposing and recycling.

Nuriev takes strong inspiration from Russian influences throughout his work, creating art that translates into digital installations, with a focus on sustainability. Globally recognised in the worlds of fashion, art and design, Harry’s aesthetic is distinctively vibrant, merging eclectic colour palettes with minimalist objects.

Rhea Dillon and Greta Bellamacina, members of the creative community who featured in the UK New Perspectives Campaign, have shared Instagram stories using the new filters.