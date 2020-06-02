Countdown to Turkey’s First Digital Exhibition

Digital Exhibitions starts with Shoedex

Turkey’s and the World’s first digital shoe exhibition “Shoedex” for shoes, bags and accessories will be held between June 1-3 2020 with the coordination of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Trade and organization of Aegean Leather and Leather Products Exporters Association.

The Chairman of Aegean Leather and Leather Products Exporters Association Mr. Erkan ZANDAR remarked as “Ministry of Trade continues to support Turkey’s export and exporters with organizations such as digital exhibitions, digital trade mission programs. Beginning from the first date of pandemic disease in Turkey, we are more focusing on digitalisation of export and increase innovation potential of leather and leather products sector. Being the first exporters association in Turkey working for organizing digital exhibition, we pioneered digital transformation as a result of our intense communications with Ankara the capital city. Ministry of Trade also included new state aids related with digital exhibitions and trade mission programs among the current support program. We will organize the first Shoedex Digital Trade Platform in June 1-3 2020 for shoes, bags and accessories sector with cooperation of IZFAS, coordination and support of the Ministry of Trade and support of Turkish Exporters Assembly”.

Mr. ZANDAR continued his speech as “in our point of view digital exhibitions are not an alternative but a subsidiary of physical exhibitions and our platform is built accordingly.30 producers will showcase their fall-winter collection with 250 professionals worldwide in www.shoedex.events. Each company will have a booth and will promote their products with visuals. Buyers and exporters will meet online and buyers will be able to give orders. Digital Trade Platform will be an interface that companies may visit the 3D built exhibition place and booths, find companies with smart b2b matching filter and view the company profiles, products, take advantage of instant messaging, video chat, find announcements about domestic and foreign organizations and therefore be able to interact with the sector players in order to create added value. This platform will solve the problems of producers such as finding new customers, being visible and recognised and selling their products. Companies will be able of directly reaching Commercial buyers in different countries and increase their brand value. Key element of growing is to end the commitment in traditional sales method. Now it is time to keep the supply chain solid, be quick and adaptive to the new World. The main agenda of exporters should cover technology and digitalization which will both lead to new creative ideas and value added production.”

Mr. Zandar also added that with this digital platform, producers will be able to digitally reach new customers worldwide and create a new sectoral ecosystem.