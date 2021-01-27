Cruyff FW21 Collection

A NEW SEASON HAS STARTED: Cruyff FW 21

The brand’s founder, internationally renowned football player, Johan Cruyff, was football’s original Dandy. He understood the power of appearance and style better than anyone. On the field, Johan’s presence, poise and focus intimidated and dazzled his opposition. Away from the game, sharp and stylish dressing was part of the Cruyff trademark.

Johan’s style of play took the world by storm, and so did his combination of football, fashion and elegance. It was something new and completely different. It was Fútbol Luxe and will forever be linked with Cruyff.

This lifestyle is embedded in the DNA of Cruyff. Functional design, comfort, handmade craftsmanship, technically advanced materials and style translates into footwear and clothing that makes you feel like you’re always ahead in the game.

Cruyff launches the Fall Winter 21 season with its biggest collection to date. With two stand-alone collections that have very different functionalities while maintaining the core values of the Cruyff brand. With the regular Cruyff collection you will get Fútbol Lux at its finest. While the Cruyff Sports collection keeps it functional and sporty.

Johan Cruyff was a true fashion icon in his time and this season the apparel collection took a lot of inspiration from the original dandy. Next to our classic tracksuits we also added styles as leather jackets, bomber jackets, shirts and even an original lammy coat. Some of Johan’s most iconic looks, translated to the spirit of today.