CUBITTS x G . F SMITH UNVEIL NEW COLLABORATION

Modern spectacle maker Cubitts has collaborated with G . F Smith on a limited sunglass collection, inspired by ‘The World’s Favourite Colour’ project.

The exclusive collaboration brings together two brands with a considered view on the world through impeccable design.

G . F Smith conducted the most ambitious study into our relationship with colour, which found Mars Green to be the world’s favourite colour.

Cubitts took this insight and crafted the Eastcastle frame, paying homage to the street home to G . F Smith’s Show Space.

The limited run of 135 handmade frames come with a Marrs Green cleaning cloth made from recycled bottles.

Cubitts’ in-house product designer Emily Lynch commented:

“The design mirrors the blocky lines of a ream of A4 and is our first frame designed specifically as sunglasses, inspired by the vibrant shades of G . F Smith’s ‘The World’s Favourite Colour’ report. The bespoke Marrs Green acetate was custom made for us by our acetate factory, Mazzucchelli, to match G . F Smith’s Marrs Green Colorplan paper.”

G . F Smith’s Director of Business Development Margaret Sweeney commented:

“As a collaborator with and customer of Cubitts, I’ve been challenged and privileged to see things as I’ve never seen them before. The passion, creativity and individuality that Cubitts pours into each bespoke offering to their customers is a true inspiration. ‘Eastcastle’ has its origins in the beginning of Cubitts’ relationship with G . F Smith and has a strong connection with our own creative hub, Show Space in London W1.

The limited-edition spectacles embrace the world’s favourite colour, the inspiration behind a product that means looking at the world has never looked so good.”

Modern spectacle maker Cubitts and G . F Smith, the world’s finest paper company, have more than a few things in common. Both are British-born, strive for sustainability and are celebrated for their forward-thinking styles.

The frames, made from a bespoke acetate, are priced at £125 and available from 5 May at www.cubitts.com

For Cubitts press enquiries, contact: cubitts@playpr.com

About Cubitts

Cubitts is the modern spectacle maker, founded in King’s Cross, London, in 2013. Inspired by the engineering genius of the Cubitt brothers, Cubitts is driven by the belief that spectacles should be transformative objects - a confluent fusion of design, function, and style. Each frame is made by hand and built to be worn for life. By combining cutting-edge technology with traditional craft, Cubitts is modernising the global optical industry in their own quiet way.

About G . F Smith

For over 130 years, G . F Smith has been obsessed with the simple beauty and limitless possibility of paper. Today, we act as custodians of our founder’s remarkable legacy by making and curating the world’s finest paper collection. We partner with the world’s most creative and luxurious brands to provide inspiring and innovative solutions, with expertise, knowledge and dedicated experience.

As one of the oldest known materials, paper continues to be a symbol of innovation and technological progression — a medium that goes far beyond just being a carrier of ideas and knowledge. With increasing pressure to find new solutions to replace fossil-based materials, we see paper as a profoundly important and valuable material — more relevant for today’s needs than ever before.

If you have received this email in error or do not want to be contacted by 72 Point Ltd again then please reply to this email and let us know