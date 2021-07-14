No more dreaming of travel! We are moving on and are looking ahead. Pack your bags it’s time to explore! Spring 2022 will bring you to exotic places like Capetown, Chicago, Costa Rica, Curaçao and Cococabana in Rio de Janeiro.

What to wear? Easy! We bring light suitcases filled with a selection of stylish and comfortable wrinkle free, iron free, quick dry, sustainable, durable, colourfast pieces to take on your travels. This suitcase is filled with D’ETOILES CASIOPÉ Spring 2022 collection.

Quality is key, the ‘orginal travelwear’ uses the finest Italian fabrics. Traveljersey is available in light, classic and bonded varieties. The Spring 2022 colour palette varies from black, natural, nuit, cement, amazone, outback, sunshine, mouse and storm.

A printed striped linen look in light jersey is available in natural-blue and naturel-beige. A silk blend is offered in in a dusty orange with blue and a natural blue printed design to complement the uni jerseys.

D’ETOILES CASIOPÉ Spring 2022 range offers jackets, tops, tunics, dresses, pants, jumpsuits and skirts. The pieces are easy to mix and have been designed with #athleisure #workleisure #theorginaltravelwear in mind.

Our planet is one we share. So when we travel, we like to do this in a responsible way. Airlines are now starting to fly with Sustainable Aviation Fuel, produced from CO2, renewable energy and water. Besides the cleaner fuel SAF doesn’t affect food production or deforestation so we can keep exploring and enjoying our beautiful planet.

We wish you amazing adventures ahead!