Dancing Leopard takes steps towards circular fashion

At Dancing Leopard, we care about the impact our clothing has on the planet. We’re looking at ways that we can make our brand more sustainable, from our designs to our fabrics.

We’ve always prided ourselves on creating truly timeless clothing that can be worn season after season. However, more recently, we’ve also started introducing recycled fibres into our collection; taking existing materials that would otherwise become waste, and giving them a second lease of life.

During SS21, we introduced our new HALO collection; an eco-conscious range featuring premium activewear and swimwear made from ECONYL® regenerated nylon. ECONYL® regenerated nylon is sourced from nylon waste, like fishing nets and fabric scraps, that would otherwise pollute the planet. ECONYL® regenerated nylon can be infinitely recycled without losing its quality, giving it an endless life cycle.

In addition to our HALO collection, we’ve also started to use recycled polyester in our main collection. This polyester is sourced from discarded plastic bottles and processed into high-quality yarn. We’ve now re-created many of our bestselling products (such as our Dove Dresses and Jagger Dresses) using recycled polyester, so our customers don’t have to compromise when it comes to choosing the more sustainable option. The recycled polyester we use is certified by the Global Recycling Standard.

It’s possible for our customers to see which of our products are made from recycled and regenerated fibres by looking out for the green ‘sustainable materials’ logo or by shopping the ‘sustainable collection’ on our website.

Our next step is to replace all fabric used in our main collection with recycled materials. This process has already started and will continue to happen gradually over time. The reason this change isn’t instant is that first we need to use up all of our existing fabric. If we were to simply throw it away, that would only create more waste. All of our recycled fabrics are made to the highest standard - they may be recycled, but they look and feel as good as new.

About Dancing Leopard

Dancing Leopard is a women’s fashion brand with Ibizan roots. Founded in 2009, we now have an international website and concessions in ten countries. We’re best known for our expressive use of colour and our unique bold prints.