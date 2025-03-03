Dark romance: Miley Cyrus wows in custom McQueen at the Oscars

At the 97th Academy Awards, Miley Cyrus commanded the red carpet in a custom McQueen creation, delivering one of the night's most memorable fashion moments. Embracing the house's signature dark romanticism, the singer and actress stunned in a high-neck gown that seamlessly blended historic grandeur with modern edge.

Majesty in black silk and velvet

Credits: McQueen

Cyrus' bespoke McQueen gown was a masterclass in contrast, combining black double silk crepe, silk georgette and velvet to create a rich, multi-dimensional effect. The high-neck silhouette exuded regal sophistication, while shredded tulle, intricate beadwork and sequin embroidery lent an air of deconstructed opulence. This interplay of structure and ethereal movement perfectly encapsulated McQueen's ability to transform traditional couture into a bold, modern statement.

The look was further enhanced by black heritage lace gloves, intricately embellished with glass beads and sequins, reinforcing the ensemble's gothic, high-drama aesthetic. Cyrus completed the look with black leather Banshee pumps with satin ribbon ties, a striking detail that underscored McQueen's signature fusion of historic craftsmanship and contemporary rebellion.