DAYDREAM BY MAC Autumn/Winter 2021

THE ACTIVE WOMAN

The DAYDREAM collection THE ACTIVE WOMAN is innovative and highly fashionable in Autumn/Winter 2021. Aside from room to move and comfort, character is important in modern sportswear, too. The focus is on sex appeal and feeling physically healthy. ‘The current situation has forced us to adapt to the new living conditions and use them to create something cool. This has led to a new attitude to life at home and we have learned to balance work and sports activities at home,’ comments Katerina Grigoriadis, Head of Design DAYDREAM, on the new collection.

We are going back to the future: there is a little bit of influence from the ’90s with respect to silhouettes and waists of the styles. Generally speaking, the collection grapples with the future in a modern fashion. The materials used are based on original techno fabrics, because they fulfil the entire range of functions: the emphasis is on comfort, ease and a shaping effect with a certain sexiness. The combination of technical quality and excellent cuts makes for styles with a high degree of modern sportiveness and sophisticated silhouettes.

A highlight of the collection is a knitwear capsule titled THE LOUNGE EDIT made of 100% super-soft merino wool in a mouliné look. It consists of a knitted pair of trousers with matching jumper and an over-the-shoulder bag.

FLATS

In the new Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, technical materials are a major feature: recycled yarns, innovative material structures and new kinds of touch. The focus is always on a clean, technical character. Smart fabrics are used which, thanks to their special finishings, lose their characteristic cool touch and make for pleasant wearing comfort during the colder season. Starting with this collection, DAYDREAM is using ECONYL®, a nylon obtained from industrial waste. It has the same properties as newly produced nylon but scores with a sustainability advantage, making waste valuable. ECONYL® has the potential to be recycled indefinitely without any loss in quality. The long-term goal is to return all products that contain this yarn and are no longer used to the first step of the regeneration system. Nappa leather is also very important. Metallic effects and perforations give new impulses.

The silhouettes are casual and have outstanding wearing comfort: shortened jump-in A-line culottes made from technical materials. Activewear elements underscore the sportive character of these styles. Workwear remains an important theme, with details and influences being developed further and consideration given to the aspect of performance wear. The results are new hybrid and jump-in jogging styles with conic legs whose sources of inspiration are modern trainer styles. DAYDREAM also presents fits with a sculpting effect as boot-cut styles and 5-pockets. Oshape silhouettes with a high waist and tapered foot width remain important. So does the modern Marlene silhouette.

The colour spectrum in the flats segment is dominated by deep grey shades, occasionally also with metallic highlights. In addition, there is a wide range of neutrals, from grey and taupe through to sand. New mineral, dark green and khaki shades complete the overall picture. Important colour highlights are provided by a luscious red as well as strong neon influences, in line with the sportswear trend. The pattern definitions are inspired by menswear: pinstripes, houndstooth and bouclé looks. They acquire a modern and sportive character by way of special colour solutions and finishings with neon highlights.

DENIM

Within the collection, the denim segment is given considerably more space in terms of both materials and the variety of fits. We continue to use high-quality Italian denim materials from Candiani. The focus is always on sustainability, with GOTS-certified materials, sustainable dying and washing methods, resource-saving techniques and the use of renewable raw materials such as Tencel (FSC-certified), organic cotton and recycled elastane. In addition, water- and chemical-saving methods are employed.

The silhouettes of the denims are dominated by fits with sculpting effects: boot cuts and straight cuts with extra-long legs. O shapes with a high waist and tapered foot width remain strong. A highlight is a denim trouser skirt with an A silhouette and high waist. Workwear details give the styles an authentic character.

The inspiration for the washes came from Japanese denim archives: they imply the character and look of a single-piece production – every wash is a unique product made with a great love of craftsmanship! New batik techniques, brush washes, subtle cloud effects and natural worn-in looks are employed.