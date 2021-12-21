DAYDREAM by MAC Autumn/Winter 2022

WALD/ROSSBACH, December 2021: Innovative, glamorous and highly fashionable, the DAYDREAM collection ACTIVE WOMAN takes a modern outlook on the future in Autumn/Winter 2022/2023.

With the new collection, DAYDREAM achieves the perfect mix of function and sexiness. The focus is on modernity, innovation and attitude. Contemporary looks that create the balance between comfort, glamour and everyday elegance are the key statements. The overriding theme is sustainability. Sustainable materials are used almost exclusively: ECONYL®, compostable nylon and recycled polyester, FSC-certified viscose, recycled elastane as well as recycled and reused cotton and BCI cotton.

‘More glamorous, louder, a new self-image for one’s own body. The focus is on styling, attitude and contours. Functionality with comfort, the new body awareness and the notion of day to night were driving ideas for the collection,’ says Katerina Grigoriadis, Head of Design DAYDREAM. Timeless tailoring and functional sportswear blend to create an exciting new look. Clarity of shapes, clean washes and purity of touch, as well as bondings and metallic surfaces further develop the models’ sportiness. The combination of processing techniques from tailoring and the technical materials results in a new, strong modernity.

Image: MAC

Flats

In the new DAYDREAM Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, technical materials play an important role: recycled yarns and innovative surface textures. The focus is always on a clean, technical character. Smart fabrics are used which, thanks to their special finishes, lose their characteristic cool touch and offer pleasant wearing comfort during the colder season. What is new is that with their new surface finishes, the technical materials make for a more dressed, polished statement. Technology is fine, but keep things chic please! Fluid velvet and sustainable leather are an integral part of the collection. Corduroy and jerseys in wool looks remain important as basics.

Silhouettes

The silhouettes are overlong – in a wide range from super tight to straight and through to super wide. Thanks to slits and zips at the hem, they fall casually over the shoes. BOOTCUT shapes and WIDE LEGs dominate the line. Jaipur silhouettes complement the collection as a further development of the BALLOON shape. High rises and pleated waistbands direct the attention to the waist. Sophisticated waistbands and cut-outs are additional eye-catchers. Leggings and stirrup trousers with a clean design statement are experiencing a revival.

Colours

The basis of the colour spectrum are neutral tones: soft putty and silver-grey hues, camel, winter white and various shades of black.

The most important trend colours this season are deep, rich brown shades, metallic silver and grey melanges plus bright red, luscious blue and strong petrol.

Denim

Within the collection, the denim segment is given lots of space for further development in terms of both materials and the variety of fits. As in the past, the DAYDREAM design team continues to employ high-quality, Italian denim fabrics from Candiani. The focus is always on sustainability, with GOTS-certified materials, sustainable dying and washing methods, resource-saving techniques and the use of renewable raw materials such as Tencel® (FSC-certified), organic cotton and recycled elastane. In addition, water- and chemical-saving methods are employed. On the one hand, the denim is dyed using the indigo juice technique, which consumes less dye, fewer chemicals and less water; and on the other hand, the Kitotex® technology is applied. The chitosan used is a 100% biodegradable material.

Image: MAC

A new element is a certified circular, rigid denim: worn jeans that have reached the end of their life are recycled 100%. Every step in the production chain takes place within a 60 km radius of Milan and is completely transparent and traceable. This is possible thanks to the partnership between Candiani Denim, Humana Italia and Filatura Astro. The recycled fibres are spun with Candiani Blue Seed, an extra-long staple, pesticide-free cotton fibre. This organic cotton is sourced exclusively from Spain and Greece. The blend of the long staple cotton fibre and the recycled cotton makes for an extraordinary feel.

Silhouettes

The new silhouettes emphasise the more dressed style. Length is an important factor: overlong STRAIGHT CUTs, WIDE CUTs and BOOT CUTs. The basics include O-SHAPES with high rise and tapered foot width. Fashion highlights are provided by extreme WIDE LEGs and overlong BOOT CUTs.

Washes

The characteristic features of the denim washes are clarity and diversity. DAYDREAM designer Katerina Grigoriadis took the inspiration for the washes from the Japanese denim archives. They imply the character and look of a single-piece production – every wash is a unique product made with a great love of craftsmanship! The focus here is authenticity!

Sustainability

MAC Mode has stood for high-quality materials and a respectful way of dealing with human beings and nature since 1973. For our company, sustainability is a daily task to continuously improve in all areas of the value chain – socially as well as ecologically. In the past years, the awareness of sustainable business practices has been raised with sustainable products and the use of appropriate materials and washing and dyeing techniques – a development that will be rigorously continued. Moreover, MAC has pledged to adhere to the Code for Decent Work.