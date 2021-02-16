De Bonne Facture FW21 Collection

This Fall-Winter edition is inspired by the short Story «The Man who Planted Trees» by Jean Giono, a French writer from Provence who was a pacifist and a believer in human connection to nature.

The inspiration draws both from Giono’s personal style and references from the characters in his book, which is set between an old man’s house in the mountains and the landscapes of Provence.

The collection updates this inspiration to create a naturally relaxed French wardrobe, with a hybrid style mixing homewear and outerwear, and specially thought to adapt to the times we live in.

It mixes the rustic & the luxurious, with shepherd’s vests in shearling, cardigan jackets in brushed wool tweeds, balloon trousers derived from carpenter’s trousers, or quilted jackets in provençal prints from the heritage mill «Olivades».

It brings new elevated homewear with a selection of loungewear in luxurious Loro Piana jersey, as well as undyed cotton & yak blends for jersey.

We are also introducing several collaborations with artisans highlighting our commitment to working with specialist family owned ateliers : firstly, a small leather goods capsule centered around the art of writing, by Atelier La Perruque, in Paris. Secondly, a giant scarf in undyed local wools made by atelier Passe Trame in the South West of France.

And lastly, we are pursuing our successful collaboration with French shoemaker La Botte Gardiane on shearling Ankle Boots in an exclusive dark brown color.