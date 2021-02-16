DEDICATED AW21 Collection

2021 marks DEDICATEDs 15th year of only using GOTS certified organic cotton. And even though transforming the textile industry takes time, this brand is leading the way.

The AW21 collection from DEDICATED is inspired by the 1970’s outdoor movement. Native American patterns mixed with Retro bandana prints. It’s earthy, vibrant, and of course – responsibly produced. The high-quality outerwear has a strong focus on function and comfort and makes DEDICATED a versatile brand for an active life in nature as well as in the city.

‘’We call it ‘Urban Native’ and it revolves around the culturally active people who know the hidden gems of their city, such as the friendliest cafés and best secondhand stores’’ – Karin Veghed

Besides the sustainable mindset, DEDICATED loves pop-culture. And by collaborating with different illustrators, photographers and designers they're able to create unique, fun and diverse collections. The main collaboration for the season is PEANUTS, David Schultz’s classic comic. The collection includes nostalgic prints and patterns, and you’ll also get to see Snoopy go on climate strike.

‘The more attractive and inclusive our collections become, the more people will discover the benefits of responsibly produced low impact fashion. We see this as our best way of providing additional value’’ – Johan Graffner, Founder.

Set to flight mode and connect to nature. This is Dedicated. Support Your Local Planet.