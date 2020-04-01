Design Museum launches Digital Design Calendar to bring the museum into homes around the globe

From 1 April 2020, the Design Museum will launch a new calendar of online content to bring design into the homes of over 5 million of its digital followers across the globe

Its new digital calendar includes lesson plans and activities for children at home with the Young Design Museum programme, a series of ‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions for adults in new Learn with the Design Museum series and a roster of Instagram Lives with leading designers called #DesignDispatches

Partners include BBC Studios, Royal College of Art and Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea; and collaborators include designer Ron Arad, fashion designers Christopher Raeburn, Amanda Wakeley and Bella Freud, designer Morag Myerscough and interior designers 2LG Studio

The programme will deliver the museum’s mission to make the impact of design visible by connecting design with people’s lives and passions online during the temporary closure of its landmark building

Starting from 1 April 2020, the Design Museum will be launching a new calendar of online activities, from brushing up on your design history and virtually visiting the studios of leading designers to learning sessions for all ages.

Divided into four key strands – Young Design Museum, Into the Archive, Learn with the Design Museum and #DesignDispatches – the Design Museum will inspire home learners, from schoolchildren to adults.

Tim Marlow, Chief Executive and Director said: “We feel that it is more important than ever to connect to people’s lives and passions at a time when much of the population is in isolation and seeking meaningful engagement. This is a moment to reach out, to be responsive and to ask questions. We hope that our new Digital Design Calendar will connect with those at home looking for inspiration.”

Josephine Chanter, Director of Audiences said: "The Digital Design Calendar builds on the regularity of our weekly #FontSunday activity (which has been regularly trending on Twitter for almost a decade). The temporary closure of our building means that we can turn the museum 'inside out' and scale up our digital output to offer new daily content from across our learning, curatorial and collection teams. During this crisis we want to share with our audiences a time of experimentation, reflection and understanding and hopefully offer some solace in the optimism of design."

#DesignDispatches kicked off last week with a live studio tour from Christopher Raeburn, which organically generated over 21,000 views. The series will continue with the Design Museum’s Director, Tim Marlow, in conversation with a wide range of leading designers and architects. Every Saturday, viewers can enjoy a snapshot into the lives and work of familiar faces from the world of design, fashion and architecture.

Whether you’ve found yourself in charge of your children’s school day, or are simply after some creative fun to fill an afternoon, check out the museum’s family and school resources brought together online under Young Design Museum. These activities will bring the world of design to life through everyday materials and household objects, including a collaboration with BBC Studios Hey Duggee.

Get behind the scenes of the museum’s exhibitions, past, present and future, as well as insights into what’s going on across the design world with the Design Museum’s new Into the Archive series or why not use this time to upskill with the new free Learn with the Design Museum programme – which kicks off with top tips and reads from responsible fashion designer Christopher Raeburn.

Recognising the difference good design can make to inclusivity, access remains at the heart of the Design Museum's ethos and therefore its online programme. Over the next few weeks, the museum will be partnering with designers and organisations who share this value and promote design for all.

Each week the full programme will be updated on the Design Museum’s new Digital Design Calendar page here.

Digital Design Calendar for Week 1 starting 1 April includes -

Thursday – Into the Archive #ThrowbackThursday, Fred the Ferrari Visits the Museum (video)

Friday – #Architecture Friday with Camille Walala

Saturday – #DesignDispatches with Morag Myerscough

Sunday – Young Design Museum Create + Make, Build Your Own Rocking Horse and Font Sunday

Monday – Young Design Museum, Crowd Sourced Wall Lesson Plan (video + primary and secondary school worksheets)

Tuesday – Learn with the Design Museum, Raeburn Responsible Fashion Design Starter Pack

Wednesday – Learn with the Design Museum – Lunch and Learn to be announced shortly