Designed in Belgium, made in Italy

No two days are the same in a woman’s life. That’s why the Belgian brand I Sette Giorni created handbags suitable for any occasion and for any time of the week. The bags are both sophisticated and feminine, with a beautiful Italian touch.

Katelijne van Renterghem, the brand’s creator, got talking to an Italian leather supplier during an exhibition in Paris in 2018. She told him all about her search for the ‘perfect handbag’: one that would be suitable for daily use and one which perfectly combines functionality and style. The two decided to work together and I Sette Giorni was born. Katelijne created the bag’s design at her desk in Belgium, before heading to Northern Italy to get the production process started.

Only the very highest quality calf leather is used for the bags, because of its softness and flexibility. The very last thing Katelijne wanted to do was create a stiff handbag: ”Women carry so much around with them in their handbags, so I certainly didn’t want to add any extra weight to this from the bag itself”. The result is a light, comfortable bag, suitable for both (business) trips and a day at the office, as well as everything else in between. The inside of the bag is equally versatile. The bag is made up of 3 spacious compartments (one of which can be zipped up), in which a variety of objects can be stored.

The high quality of the leather also has another advantage in addition to the flexibility. The bags are made to last for many years and are certainly pretty tough and durable too. Katelijne therefore firmly believes that investing in more expensive, top quality products will be a lasting positive trend.

The warm, expressive colours are another major advantage of the I Sette Giorni brand. The collection also includes a number of striking hues, including red, orange and warm yellow, in addition to the classic black, brown and dark blue. Each model is available in seven different colours, so the collection most definitely boasts the perfect bag for every single lady out there.