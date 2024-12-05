Dickies Unveils Pre-SS25 Denim Collection Embracing Oversized Fits and Nostalgia

Dickies, the iconic American workwear brand, is excited to announce the launch of their Pre-SS25 denim collection. The new collection celebrates the essence of 90s fashion, combining oversized fits, denim newness, and a nostalgic flair that pays homage to streetwear culture and Dickies archive.

Heading into 2025, denim and the revival of vintage styles continue to be key trends. Dickies has a long history of creating workwear that is durable, functional and affordable. By reintroducing archive pieces, Dickies looks to strengthen the legacy they’ve built from their early workwear origins, post-war expansion and 90s cultural relevance through to today’s Gen Z and Alpha generation style.

Striking a balance between streetwear and utility, key styles include the “Loose Wave Denim” jeans and the denim bomber hooded jacket. The “Loose Wave Denim” jeans are a modern reinterpretation of the beloved 90s classic “Big Daddy”, originally popularised within the hip-hop scene for their roomy, baggy fit and rugged construction. Paired with the denim bomber hooded jacket, this look emphasises the streetwear and sportswear influences that embrace the casual and laid-back style of the 90s.

Credits: Dickies

Key Features of the SS25 Pre-Drop Collection:

Oversized Fits: The collection embraces the roomy cuts that defined 90s streetwear, offering ultimate comfort and a bold fashion statement.

Denim Newness and Washed: Staying true to Dickies' heritage, each piece is crafted with durable fabrics and functional features, ensuring that style does not compromise functionality.

Denim Nostalgia: The "Loose Wave Denim" jeans and bomber jackets feature vintage-inspired silhouettes that connect Dickies' rich history to contemporary aesthetics.

The pre-SS25 drop will be available with VIP access from 14th November ahead of the official launch on 3rd December. To gain VIP access, customers will need to register here on the Dickies website in order to obtain early access to the product.