DIESEL launches in exclusive avant-premiere Glenn Martens’ first runway collection in selected distribution

September 2021. DIESEL and its creative director Glenn Martens proudly revealed their Spring/Summer 2022 collection last June now, a selection of key looks will be made available in selected exclusive stores worldwide from September and on diesel.com starting September 15th.

The selection includes three looks of the womenswear and three from the menswear, plus a little extra gift from Martens’ high-concept approach to fashion design. All the pillars of the first runway collection are represented and denim is the indisputable protagonist.

Womenswear interprets Diesel’s take on boldness and irony and meshes it with Martens’ conceptualization. Starting from the first look where an interwoven belt holds together the top, as a sort of backbone, anchoring each item in inventive new drape and form; this will be a recurring theme and in this case it’s paired with a strong element of the show, the 5pockets denim pants with incorporated boots: they are artisanal crafted to join the extra-long, loose denim with the upper of the boot, then stitched by hand to create the boot effect.

In the other look indeed, we found the trompe l'oeil shirt recreates the treated denim by using scanning, laser printing and cut-and-sew techniques. Taking inspiration from the techno music of the mid 90s, both a look for men and women are about padded denim, featuring a marble treatment in light and dark shades.

For other men’s looks, the aesthetic is inspired by the authentic worn-out denim of the Diesel archives. Lightweight organza is glued on different parts of a vintage denim for a peel-off effect. This boxy jacket creates a unisex style, featuring a workwear silhouette with large patch pockets on the front and back.

The last but not least male outfit shows a grey washed denim trench coat meant to be an icon in the DIESEL LIBRARY, paired with crafted from stretch denim with medium-treated finish for a subtle vintage look. The side zips open to reveal a darker tone of color and switch up the styling and volume of the pant.

Spring/Summer 2022 collection was presented through a short film on June 21, live-streaming from Milan. The short film—made in collaboration with the artist and director Frank Lebon, and soundtracked by the British musician Leon Vynehall —lenses 4 sections of DIESEL’s evolved, brave new world as seen through Martens’ creative prism. Throughout this storyline, Martens’ focuses on denim, womenswear, menswear and experimentalism are all portrayed. Together, they become something new, galvanizing, unusual and entirely individual.