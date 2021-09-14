Dior presents: The macro-cannage theme

An emblematic code for the House, cannage is reinvented anew for the Dior autumn-winter 2021-2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Punctuating the season’s looks with a touch of boldness and modernity, this graphic design combines elegance and a sportswear spirit, while its quilted variation, the result of a virtuoso savoir-faire, adorns skirts and jackets – including the essential Bar jacket.

Its architectural lines also adorn a series of accessories, such as the Lady D-Lite bag, the Dior Book Tote and the Dior Caro, which also comes in a leather version embellished with a macro-cannage pattern.

Daring to mix-and-match, this iconic motif appears on multiple materials and styles for a resolutely Dior look. An exclusive collaboration with Snapchat: the users are invited to try the Dior Caro and Dior St Honoré bags, enhanced with this unique symbol.