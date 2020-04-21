Thursday 23 March: Monki hosts live stream with Global Sustainability Manager

Monki hosts live stream with Global Sustainability Manager

It’s Fashion Revolution Week and Monki wants to join the conversation. The Swedish brand now announces an interactive live stream session with Monki’s Global Sustainability Manager.

On Thursday the 23rd of April, 13 PM CET Monki’s Global Sustainability Manager Jenny Fagerlin will go live on Instagram to answer the most frequent questions about sustainable fashion production:

“At Monki we love fashion and our planet, and we want to contribute to an open conversation around sustainability. We have collected common questions from our community, and during the live session we will for example talk about how we as a brand work with sustainability in our supply chain, production, people in factories and living wages, but also how we are thinking forward, what we dream to do and change and how we believe in a different fashion industry in the future. Feel free to join us.”

The session will be live on Monki’s Instagram: @monki

To read more about Monki’s sustainability work, please visit monki.com/monki-cares.