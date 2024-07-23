Drykorn: SS25 collection

DRYKORN womenswear: Masculine but feminine

It‘s the clash of minimalistic masculine tailoring and highly elaborated lingerie styles. Unlimited and unusual combination possibilities are created through the layering of versatile silhouettes. Precious eyelet embroidery, crochet work and ajour jerseys emphasise the sensuality of corset tops and dresses.

DRYKORN SS25 Credits: DRYKORN

High-quality summery natural blends, real lamb nappa and delicate transparent fabrics create a luxu rious minimalism while metallic coatings add accents for an understated glamour. The neutral colour palette is based on black and white fading into different shades and is accentuated by gun-metal, zen-blue and dried moss. ELEVATED UTILITY shows progressive ready-to-wear in khaki and olive and breaks it up by combining it with classic striped men‘s shirts in blue. Ragged denim and transparent pieces in all-black make a TOUGH BUT SEXY statement. Casual board shorts and polo shirts in cheerful, summery 50s pastel colours give the collection an OLYMPIC SPIRIT.

DRYKORN menswear: Dallas

The Texan city and it‘s ominpresent western styles are drawn through DRYKORN‘s menswear collection for spring summer 25. Bootcut shapes, denims in washed and overdyed shades and a touch of old money underpin the strong “DALLAS“ statement.

Highlight pieces are created by using leather, open structures and snakeskin jacquard and prints as well as authentic cowboy belts. Apart from classic striped shirts, the collection includes summer tailoring inspired by the 50s, shades of beige and statement colours such as “bitter chocolate“. The high summer topic integrates linen into the collection, embroidery pieces and floral jacquards make for an eye-catcher. As a must, relaxed tailoring and workwear inspired monochrome looks round off the main topic in shades of green and grey.

DRYKORN menswear: Dynamic (formalwear)

The design for DRYKORN‘s future proof formal wear falls in line with the colour combinations of the rest of it‘s collection for spring summer 25. Ranging from seal grey to petrol, the suits resume their symbiosis of design and technology by combining the advantages of formal wear and performance.

