Dstrezzed FW21 Collection

Inspiration.

In this chapter, we’ve asked a brotherhood close to our heart to participate, as a small family gets together. Family isn’t only by blood if you look at us, we are a work family, which translates itself into a brotherhood. And with our heads into the Arctic Circle, we all yearn to get back on the road.

The new Autumn Winter ’21 collection finds its origin in the Nordics. The outdoor climate contributes to a collection of newness, masculine with a nod to dress, but also leaves a place for qualitative fabrics and sustainable pieces. With new colors such as Argan oil, Dark Navy with Khaki, Tandoori Spice, and a flash of Grape we felt more and more connected to the Earth. The jackets and coats got an upgrade, we’ve added technical finishing’s and details, water repellant treatments, peached fabrics, and loose inner jackets.

Within the collection functionality & comfort go hand in hand and we’ve updated our brand signature.

Conquer the new season with a smile, warm feels, be a bit quirky, and always in style.