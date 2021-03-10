DUMEBI FW21 Collection

DUMEBI is a British womenswear brand founded by Barbara Biosah in 2016. The designer graduated from Parsons the New School of Design in NYC and then transferred to International Fashion Academy Paris to pursue her love of Haute Couture before launching her Atelier in London.

The British designer from London and of Nigerian heritage has previously worked for various prestigious brands between London, Paris and NYC including Gareth Pugh, Roland Mouret and Alice and Olivia amongst others.

Born and raised in London but of Nigerian heritage, Barbara is continuously finding new ways to embrace both cultures. The collections usually consist of a variety of colour, unconventional materials and various dimensions. The brand’s goal is to eliminate the use of mass production and bring back quality custom made clothing using the finest natural materials and amazing construction that are both artistic and wearable.

DUMEBI is a fusion of Nigerian heritage and European Renaissance art mixed with a British modern twist. Handmade in London each creation is handmade in- house in the brand’s atelier in London using the highest quality materials (100% silks, velvets and cottons) and sourced in the UK.

The brand’s collections are inspired by amazing artists and biblical references across their four collections which include The Original Sin Collection, The Lace & Grapes Collection, The Paint the Lily Collection and EZE by DUMEBI Collection.