Dutch fashion brand Mucho Gusto launches a new AW21 collection in style

Dutch luxury brand Mucho Gusto, well known for its uniquely designed hand-made silk scarves and apparel has launched its new Autumn-Winter 2021 collection with designs that stand out from the ordinary.

“The New MUCHO GUSTO AW21 Collection is about unlocking the potential that every unique woman has. Inspired by autumn colors, we crafted exclusive products that are embedded with joy and confidence” – Moon van Berkel, Founder.

Unique Designs – Highest-Quality Silk – Tailor-made in the Netherlands

Firstly, the new collection consists of classic patterns as well as print combinations that are particularly rich in color. The collection embeds the latest fashion in their crafts that are eventually hand-made with carefully selected highest quality silk and from Italy.

Secondly, each unique design is applied to their Scarfs, Dresses, Blouses, Skirts and Facemasks. This way, customers can create endless combinations or can choose to have a full Mucho Gusto Outfit in their choice of design. Every look will match perfectly to each individual identity.

Lastly, the company does every little thing in-house in The Netherlands - from design to production, marketing to shipment. This makes the company extremely flexible to clients' demands. Therefore, its scarves and dresses are tailor-made for clients to supply their customers' needs.