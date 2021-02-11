Dutch sustainable brand GREYDER L A B launches the future of footwear fashion

’s-HERTOGENBOSCH – Two years ago the shoe brand GREYDER L A B was established to make the world a better place. With a product that almost everybody uses every day: shoes. Now they are launching their funky styled footwear made of coffee waste, sugarcane, PET bottles fished from the Mediterranean Sea, recycled cotton, car tires and LWG leather in 22 countries.

The world is changing, let’s change the world - because #WECARE. With this philosophy the GREYDER L A B brand does much more than make affordable funky shoes which are sustainable. Their Forrest Fund will plant 10.000 trees this Spring. And trials shoes, as good and beautiful as shoes in stores but normally thrown away as garbage, will be given to refugees who fled from the civil war in Eritrea.

“The era of simply trading shoes has come to an end. In this uncertain and polarized world, people seek meaning, connection and warmth. Taking care of each other and our natural habitat, is the only way, looking at my own children too,” says Creative Director Rob Willems. So, forget the one that walks on water, be the one that walks on coffee – with GREYDER L A B shoes. #WECARE