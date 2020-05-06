Eastpak is BUILT TO RESIST

Fall / Winter 2020 highlights

SURFACED

Fully-functional backpacks and shoulder bags for outdoor adventures. These techy constructions crafted from a protective ripstop fabric are complete with outdoor-inspired buckles, monochrome plastic hardware and matching trims. Surfaced also brings in the new functional BORYS backpack and the versatile MORIUS shoulderbag.

Drops July 2020

SHELL LAB

The Shell LAB reworks our classic designs in the sophisticated style of on-trend marble prints. The sleek and smart reinventions of our iconic Padded Pak’r, The One and Renana styles are crafted from a contemporary molded EVA foam for a defined shape, with contrasting seat-belt webbing. The construction of the premium printed shell results in each design featuring a unique print.

Drops May 2020

BOLD

A bold take on branded graphic logos, in the style of the 90s-inspired “logo-mania” trend. Bold returns this season, making a statement with loud, all-over printed slogans and a new luggage option. Two monochrome backpacks take a more subtle spin on the streetwear-inspired trend, with branded key- chains and details.

Drops June 2020

CNNCT

The CNNCT collection captures functionality, versatility and mobility. A collection of backpacks, luggage and mini bag connecting slick style with bespoke performance for today’s urban professional. A new shoulder bag, organizer case and toiletry bag are introduced to the selection, with a top-coated khaki colorway highlighting the protective style of the CNNCT concept. This premium collection features monochrome trims, tech sleeves and plenty of packing space, for the active, style- conscious city-goer.

New Khaki Color Drops May 2020